Photo | Mike Kittrell

If history is any indication, Georgia Southern is not the opponent South Alabama’s football team wants to see on its schedule at this particular time. After winning its first three games of the year, the Jaguars have now lost two straight, including last Saturday’s 33-31 four-overtime loss at Texas State in a game head coach Kane Wommack said the Jags shouldn’t have lost.

On short rest the Jags must now take on Georgia Southern, a team it has never beaten in seven previous meetings. And usually, it hasn’t been a close game. The teams meet Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Hancock Whitney Stadium in a game that will be televised nationally by ESPNU.

Georgia Southern has outscored the Jags 251-79 in the seven previous meetings, with South Alabama scoring only eight total touchdowns in the seven games, its highest point total in any game being 17 (three times). Georgia Southern’s lowest point total in a game against the Jags was 20 points in a 20-17 double-overtime win in Mobile in 2019.

There are no secrets. South Alabama coaches know what to expect from the Eagles, even with a coaching change during the season — a triple-option offense and a physical defense. Chad Lunsford was fired after a loss to Louisiana and former Eagles player Kevin Whitley was promoted to interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Still, not a lot has changed in terms of approach for Georgia Southern.

“First and foremost, they require a physicality that you have to match,” Wommack said of the Eagles. “I think they are big and they have always been an athletic team. They take a lot of pride in what they do in the triple-option game and they make you play with great discipline, particularly on defense. I think it is an exciting challenge for our guys. I always enjoy getting geared up for a triple-option team because I think those principles in eye discipline and your leverage and fits and all of those things make you a better football team and in particular make you a better defense moving forward.”

As for any changes the Eagles may have undergone with the coaching change, Wommack said, “I think they have been a little more aggressive in the passing game and hit on some shots. They’ve added a couple of wrinkles to their run game. They’ve added to it. The random person just watching the game, to them it’s just the triple option, but different pullers, different leverages, just eye candy that we always talk about, they have added a couple of wrinkles that have benefitted them.”

South Alabama enters the game 3-2 overall and 0-2 in Sun Belt Conference play, while Georgia Southern is 2-4 and 1-2, having lost its last outing 27-24 to Troy. The Eagles rank last in the Sun Belt in passing offense and passing defense while holding the No. 2 ranking in rushing offense. The Eagles are ninth (out of 10) in scoring offense, sixth in scoring defense, fifth in total offense and fourth in total defense. The Jags are fifth in scoring offense, tied for fourth in scoring defense, seventh in total offense, third in total defense and third in rushing defense and passing defense. The Jags are the top team in the league in third-down conversion defense and red-zone defense; Georgia Southern is last in red-zone defense.

How does Wommack believe his team will bounce back after the disappointing loss at Texas State, especially against an opponent such as Georgia Southern?

“I think about what they should be — disappointed in the loss,” he said of the team’s demeanor at Sunday’s practice, a day after the Texas State game. “I think it’s more challenging when you know that you earned the loss yourself, and that’s exactly what we did, we earned that loss. So you’ve got to own it now and you’ve got to be able to respond. And that’s the thing. Losing’s not fun, but earning a win is very fun. And being able to respond to the adversity that we’ve created for ourselves and be able to go get a win from that would really be exciting on Thursday.”

Injuries abound for Jags

Several South Alabama players were sidelined in last Saturday’s game at Texas State and some of those injuries may extend to missed play for Thursday’s home game against Georgia Southern. One player who is definitely expected to miss the game is center James Jackson, who has a right knee injury. He did not take part in drills on Sunday.

Receiver and part-time running back Caullin Lacy as well as stinger Shawn Jennings were wearing protective boots at Sunday’s practice, but other than Jackson, head coach Kane Wommack expects most of the injured players to be ready to go on Thursday.

“We’re banged up. There’s not a guy that’s starting for us that doesn’t have a bang or a bruise or something that he’s dealing with personally in trying to get himself ready for [the next] practice and get himself ready for Thursday,” Wommack said. “Some of those guys, the issues are more severe. I think we’ll know more in the next couple of days if some of those guys will be ready. I think we’ve got to be really smart about practice, because you do have to be physical, but at the same time, you have to be operating at a high level heading into game day. We’ll have to navigate all that this week. I don’t anticipate James Jackson being ready this week. He’s the only one we’re ready to rule out. The others I think we’re optimistic about.”

The “others” include offensive linemen Ja’Chai Baker, as well as wolf position player Chris Henderson and linebacker Ke’Shun Brown.

To make up for Jackson’s loss, Trey Simpson will move to center; that will place Baker at left tackle, Hadon Merchant at left guard, Anterrious Gray at right guard and Antawn Lewis at right tackle.

The Jags recently lost two defensive players for the season — defensive back Atanza Vongor and lineman Maurice Strong. Vongor, a transfer from TCU, suffered a torn ACL a week ago in practice. He recently underwent surgery to repair the damage. Strong, who suffered a broken leg during spring drills, is not expected to play this season. The leg has not healed as hoped, and he has not played in a game this year.

Kickoff times announced

The kickoff times for South Alabama’s two remaining home games that previously didn’t have an established start time were announced last week. The Jaguars will play their homecoming game on Oct. 30 at Hancock Whitney Stadium against Arkansas State at 4 p.m. That game will also be Hall of Fame Weekend, with this year’s Hall of Fame inductees being recognized at the game. The other is the Friday, Nov. 26 game against Coastal Carolina, which will be Senior Day and the final regular-season game of the year. Kickoff for that game against the Chanticleers is set for 2:30 p.m. The only other remaining home game is this Thursday at 6:30 p.m. against Georgia Southern. Kickoff time for the game, which will be televised on ESPNU, had already been set by the network. That means all but one of the Jags’ remaining regular-season games have a kickoff time set. South Alabama will play at Louisiana-Monroe on Oct. 23 beginning at 6 p.m., with its Nov. 6 game at Troy set to begin at 2:30 p.m. The game at Appalachian State on Nov. 13 will start at 1:30 p.m. Kickoff time for the Nov. 20 game at Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium has not yet been announced and likely won’t be revealed until 10 days prior to the game date.

No. 5 jersey becomes No. 55

Center James Jackson was selected by the Jags’ coaching staff to wear the team’s No. 5 jersey for last Saturday’s game at Texas State — with a slight change. Because Jackson is an offensive lineman, he is required by NCAA rules to wear a jersey number between 50 and 79. As such, he could not wear jersey No. 5, which honors former Jags’ running back Anthony Mostella, who died in a motorcycle accident. The Jags’ staff made an adjustment, giving Jackson jersey No. 55 for the game. His usual jersey number is 68. When the No. 5 jersey recognition was originally established by former head coach Joey Jones, one senior player was awarded the jersey number for the entire season. When Steve Campbell took over he did away with the No. 5 jersey recognition for his three seasons as head coach. When Kane Wommack was hired, he brought the No. 5 jersey honor back, but instead of one player wearing it all season, the coaching staff selects a different player to wear the number for each game. Safety Yam Banks has been selected to wear No. 5 this week.