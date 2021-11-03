Farish Beard-Collura

Photo | Courtesy of University of South Alabama

Jags’ volleyball extends streak

The South Alabama volleyball team defeated Coastal Carolina in four sets (25-18, 25-18, 16-25, 25-15) Sunday in a Sun Belt Conference East Division match at Jaguar Gym. South Alabama (19-6 overall, 12-1 in conference play) extended its win streak to seven matches, and also extended its home win streak to 12 games. It also marked the program’s first win over Coastal Carolina at Jaguar Gym and gave the Jaguars a 2.5-game lead over the Chanticleers in the East Division standings. South Alabama recorded a season-high .394 hitting percentage, which ranks eighth all-time in the team single-game record list in the rally era. It is also the highest hitting percentage by a Jaguar team since USA hit .386 at Northwestern State on Sept. 6, 2019. South Alabama tied the 2017 Jaguar team for the most Sun Belt Conference wins (12) in program history. “We’ve been looking forward to this game all year and definitely for revenge. Jesse [Ortiz] and the coaches prepped us really well. Volleyball comes down to serve receive and we handled their serve receive much better than we did last time. And Kailey Keeble just distributed the ball really well,” said outside hitter Maddie Soboleski. South Alabama will return to action Saturday, Nov. 6, when it hosts Troy in a Sun Belt Conference East Division match at 6 p.m. at Jaguar Gym.

Sun Belt soccer in Foley

The Sun Belt Conference women’s soccer tournament will take place this week at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex. The tournament began on Monday with first-round matches, while South Alabama’s first match is scheduled for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. The Jaguars are the No. 2 seed in the tournament and received a first-round bye. They will face the winner of Monday’s Little Rock-Louisiana match on Wednesday, which is the day slated for quarterfinal matches. The semifinals are set to be played Friday, with the Sun Belt championship game scheduled to be played Sunday.

Jags win Sun Belt soccer honors

The South Alabama soccer team had multiple players earn conference awards and all-conference team selections when the league announced its awards last week. Junior Gracie Wilson was named the Sun Belt Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year for the first time in her career. Wilson is joined by Sydney Ham, who earned conference Newcomer of the Year. Three Jags — Wilson, Morgan Cross and Gabrielle Gayle — were named first-team all-conference, while Jaidy Gutierrez Campos received a second-team selection, the first of her career. This is the second consecutive first-team selection for Wilson and the first for Cross and Gayle. A preseason all-conference selection, Wilson led the nationally-ranked South Alabama offense with 10 goals, 10 assists and 30 points. The Jags are second in the nation in scoring offense (3.56) and third in points per game (9.75). The team captain was in the top five in five offensive statistical categories in the Sun Belt. She was also in the top 10 for total assists (10) and game-winning goals (five) in the nation this season. In the final regular-season match of the season, Wilson took a corner and found Ham, who scored the game-winning goal in the 3-2 double-overtime victory over Georgia Southern Oct. 21. The 2020 Sun Belt Conference Tournament Most Outstanding Player, Cross was also named preseason all-conference. The senior from Dunfermline, Scotland, ranks in the top five in conference goals (five), assists (four) and points (14) during conference play.

Beard-Collura in Jags’ HOF

Farish Beard-Collura was honored Saturday during homecoming activities and during the first half of the South Alabama-Arkansas State football game as this year’s South Alabama Athletic Hall of Fame inductee. Fairhope’s Beard enjoyed an outstanding career as a pitcher on the Jags’ softball team (2012-15), when the team posted a four-year record of 171-53 and made four NCAA tournament appearances. Beard-Collura, married to former Jags’ baseball player Bid Collura, is the school’s all-time leader in career earned run average (1.57), opponents’ batting average (.148) and strikeouts per seven innings (9.28). She’s also third in wins (63) and shutouts (21) and she is fourth all-time in strikeouts (603) and innings pitched (454.2). In her sophomore season, she posted a perfect 23-0 record. Beard-Collura is the third softball player to be named to the South Alabama Athletic Hall of Fame, joining Hannah Campbell and Brittany Fowler, both former teammates. She talked about her induction with Lagniappe Saturday night:

Q: What does entering the Hall of Fame mean to you?

A: It’s such an honor for me to be here and to be recognized. It’s just incredible. There are a lot of athletes that I get to join. It’s been awesome.

Q: When you look back on your career what stands out most to you?

A: I would say my freshman and sophomore years; my freshman year when we won conference tournament for the very first time, and then sophomore year when we won conference tournament once again and we got to host our own [NCAA] regional. Those were huge honors, and we set the bar for years to come.

Q: You and Hannah Campbell as the pitching duo helped establish the program. Do you think about the success the team enjoyed during that time?

A: I look back at it as really a lot of awesome memories. I look back and look at some of those numbers [statistics] and some of the wins we had and where we got our program, and it is incredible. I think it is an honor to be a part of that and to be able to create part of the culture of winning.

Q: What’s it like for you now to come back and watch the team play?

A: Oh my gosh, it’s so cool. Especially just being back on campus with all the changes to the campus and the field and coming to see those girls working and making the same memories that we did. You just love it for them. It’s so awesome.

Q: What’s next for you?

A: I now have a little girl. So that’s been fun, becoming a mom. Right now I’m just working and being the best mom that I can.

Cross-country meet Saturday

The Alabama High School Athletic Association cross-country state championship meet is scheduled Saturday in Moulton. The top four teams and top six individuals not on teams that qualified from last week’s section meets held across the state — including the Section 1 meets in Class 7A, Class 6A and Class 4A in Loxley, hosted by Bayside Academy — advance to the state meet. Here are the results of the sectional meets involving teams in the Lagniappe coverage area, including the top four teams, the top five individual finishers and the individual qualifiers from schools in the Lagniappe coverage area who are advancing to this week’s state meet:

Class 1A-2A, Section 1: Boys: Teams: 1. Bayshore Christian, 2. Orange Beach, 3. St. Luke’s, 4. Holy Spirit. Individuals: 1. Xander McLaughlin, Orange Beach (17:30.20); 2. Caden Phillipi, Bayshore; 3. Ezekiel Dernlan, Bayshore; 4. Garrett Dolbear, St. Luke’s; 5. Boaz Dernlan, Bayshore. Qualifiers: None from area. Girls: Team: 1. Bayshore Christian, 2. University Charter, 3. St. Luke’s, 4. Holy Spirit. Individuals: 1. Kendall LaCoste, University Charter (21:47.31); 2. Allie McTaggert, Bayshore; 3. Anna Pezent, University Charter; 4. Sarah Smith, Bayshore; 5. Abigail Sadler, St. Luke’s. Qualifiers: Claire Atkins, Orange Beach; Perry Webb, Orange Beach.

Class 3A, Section 1: Boys: Teams: 1. Providence Christian, 2. Cottage Hill Christian, 3. Wicksburg, 4. Houston Academy. Individuals: 1. Conner Patterson, Providence (16:08.14); 2. Banks Folger, Providence; 3. Cooper Turner, Flomaton; 4. William Stanley, Providence; 5. Cole Smith, Providence. Qualifiers: None from area. Girls: Teams: 1. Providence Christian, 2. Houston Academy, 3. Cottage Hill Christian, 4. Mobile Christian. Individuals: 1. Madelyn Patterson, Providence (20:15.04); 2. Millicent Talmadge, Providence; 3. Hannah Jacobs, Providence; 4. Emily Selig-Pineda, Houston Academy; 5. Hazel Jacobs, Providence. Qualifiers: None from area.

Class 4A, Section 1: Boys: Teams: 1. Bayside Academy, 2. LAMP, 3. St. Michael, 4. St. James. Individuals: Tripp Miller, St. Michael (17:07.85); 2. Landon Perdue, LAMP; 3. Augustine Lenius, LAMP; 4. Ty Postle, Bayside; 5. John Thomas Neille, Bayside. Qualifiers: None from area. Girls: Teams: 1. Bayside Academy, 2. Booker T. Washington, 3. St. Michael, 4. St. James. Individuals: 1. Annie Midyett, Bayside (21:08.48); 2. Kate Finch, Alabama Chr.; 3. Sophia Gentile, BTW; 4. Trinity Jennings, Straughn; 5. Catherine Doyle, Bayside. Qualifiers: None from area.

Class 5A, Section 1: Boys: Teams: 1. UMS-Wright, 2. Faith Academy, 3. Pike Road, 4. Montgomery Catholic. Individuals: 1. Joseph Perry, UMS (15:49.06); 2. Charles Perry, UMS; 3. Justin Walker, Faith Academy; 4. Alex Gamble, UMS; 5. Preston Pollara, Faith Academy. Qualifiers: Will Chadwick, Satsuma; Wyatt Rigsby, Satsuma; Matthew Denton, Satsuma. Girls: Teams: 1. Faith Academy, 2. UMS-Wright, 3. Montgomery Catholic, 4. Pike Road. Individuals: 1. Catherine Aaron, Catholic (19:46.19); 2. Kaitlyn Powell, Faith Academy; 3. Carlen Cook, UMS; 4. Emily Shumock, Faith Academy; 5. Joscelyn Kamper, Faith Academy. Qualifiers: Izzy Riddick, Satsuma; Makenzie Nelson, Satsuma; Hartleigh Alford, Satsuma; Mattilyn Johnson, Satsuma; Adleight Montalvo, Satsuma; Presleigh Montalvo, Satsuma.

Class 6A, Section 1: Boys: Teams: 1. McGill-Toolen, 2. Spanish Fort, 3. Gulf Shores, 4. Saraland. Individuals: 1. William Porr, McGill (17:00.85); 2. Brandon McKee, McGill; 3. Winston McGhee, Spanish Fort; 4. Joshua Clough, Spanish Fort; 5. Bennett Katz, McGill. Qualifiers: Tyler Stevenson, Robertsdale; David Latimer, Robertsdale; Noah McDaniel, Robertsdale; Ian Brown, Robertsdale; Byron Rodriguez, Baldwin County; Andrew Donald, Baldwin County. Girls: Teams: 1. McGill-Toolen, 2. Saraland, 3. Robertsdale, 4. Spanish Fort. Individuals: 1. Claire Mostellar, McGill (20:31.52); 2. Mallary Little, Saraland; 3. Elizabeth Porr, McGill; 4. Alexiana Hinonte, Spanish Fort; 5. Mae LaCour, McGill. Qualifiers: Parys Bennett, Baldwin Co.; Jacey Hughes, Gulf Shores; Anna Grace McKinnis, Baldwin Co.; Kailee Cox, Baldwin Co.; Maddie Beaver, Baldwin Co.; Amara Morales, Gulf Shores.

Class 7A, Section 1: Boys: Teams: 1. St. Paul’s, 2. Fairhope, 3. Foley, 4. Baker. Individuals: 1. Mac Conwell, St. Paul’s (15:54.59); 2. Stone Smith, St. Paul’s; 3. Noah Epker, St. Paul’s; 4. Davis Amare, Fairhope; 5. Evan Wrights, St. Paul’s. Qualifiers: Joseph Jones, Alma Bryant; Chase Tews, Daphne; Thomas Walding, Daphne; Jacob Auld, Alma Bryant; Ian Westerfield, Davidson; Seth Mosley, Davidson. Girls: Teams: 1. St. Paul’s, 2. Fairhope, 3. Baker, 4. Davidson. Individuals: 1. Lindsay Baxter, Baker (20:00.79); 2. Audry Kate Smith, St. Paul’s; 3. Delaney Hart, Fairhope; 4. Emma Sibley, Baker; 5. Katherine Purdum, St. Paul’s. Qualifiers: Audrey Sullivan, Foley; Katy Smith, Foley; Sophie West, Daphne; Mya Stewart, Foley; Chloe Glass, Daphne; Trinity Page, Alma Bryant.