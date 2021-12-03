A 22-year-old has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The Mobile Police Department announced Friday afternoon that Jesse T. Dixon Jr., 22, has been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

On Sunday, Nov. 28, at approximately 4 p.m. Dixon allegedly began shooting from his vehicle into a second car near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Cemetery Lane, injuring two women. Canyra Osborne, 20, later died as a result of her injuries. The second victim, who is 21 years old, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Metro Jail records, Dixon had just been released from custody at the jail on Sept. 27, 2021, where he had been serving a sentence for a string of assaults, theft and fleeing arrest. He was arrested three times in 2019 and was a suspect in the 2019 shooting of a woman at a residence on Hathcox Street and leaving the scene. The woman survived and Dixon, who was 19 at the time, was arrested with another suspect.

A perp walk at the MPD Headquarters for Dixon is scheduled later this afternoon.