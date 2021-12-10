Left: Jake Peavy | Right: Philips Rivers (Mike Kittrell)

Peavy, Rivers elected to ASHOF

The Alabama Sports Hall of Fame recently announced its eighth-member Class of 2022 induction class and it includes two members with area ties — baseball pitcher Jake Peavy and St. Michael head football coach Philip Rivers. The other two members of the Class of 2022, who will be inducted in May, include baseball players Doyle Alexander and Rusty Greer, softball coach Patrick Murphy, football players William Andrews and Justin Tuck and basketball player Keith Askins. Peavy, who appeared on the recent National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the first time, had a stellar Major League Baseball career that included being a unanimous National League Cy Young Award winner in 2007, when he also led the NL in strikeouts, earned run average and wins. He was also a member of World Series championship teams with the San Francisco Giants and the Boston Red Sox in back-to-back seasons. The former St. Paul’s standout also pitched in the minors for the Mobile BayBears. Rivers, who enjoyed a stellar 17-year NFL career, just completed his first season as head coach At St. Michael where he led the Cardinals to a 6-3 record, the young school’s first-ever winning season. He also led the team to its first-ever region victory and in fact the Cardinals won three regions games this season. As a NFL player, Rivers spent 16 seasons with the San Diego Chargers and his final NFL season with the Indianapolis Colts. He is a former Athens, Ala., High School standout where he played for his father, the school’s head coach at the time.

UMS’ Elliott wins diving title

The Alabama High School Athletic Association held its swimming and diving championships at Auburn University last weekend in both boys and girls competition. Several area schools competed in the state meet. In the diving competition, UMS-Wright’s Blakeslee Elliott was the winner of the Girls 6A-7A crown with a score of 357.60 while teammate Laura Beth Montgomery placed second with a score of 343.85. Also in 6A-7A girls competition, Reagan Costello of St. Paul’s placed fifth, Shayla Holloway of Davidson placed seventh and Mia Carlisle of McGill-Toolen placed 14th. Three Randolph divers finished in the top three spots in Girls 1A-5A diving. In Boys 6A-7A diving, Fairhope’s Cooper Brechman placed third with a score of 389.50 and Harrigan Weston of UMS placed seventh. In the Boys 1A-5A diving, Michael Helton of John Carroll was first and in Boys 6A-7A diving Grissom’s Garrett George was the winner. In Girls Class 1A-5A swimming competition, Randolph finished first, with Bayshore Christian second, Cottage Hill Christian third, Guntersville fourth and Bayside Academy fifth. Other area teams that placed included No. 17 Faith Academy and No. 20 Orange Beach. In Boys Class 1A-5A competition, Randolph finished first, followed in order by Boaz, LAMP, T.R. Miller and Madison Academy. Satsuma finished No. 8, Orange Beach placed 11th and Bayside Academy was 17th. In Girls 6A-7A competition, Huntsville finished first, with Bob Jones second, Auburn third, St. Paul’s fourth and Grissom fifth. UMS-Wright was sixth, with Fairhope finishing seventh, McGill-Toolen 10th, Daphne 11th and Gulf Shores 27th. The Boys 6A-7A competition found Huntsville on top, followed in order by Bob Jones, Auburn, Fairhope and Vestavia Hills. Area teams also placing included St. Paul’s (7th), Gulf Shores (11th), Spanish Fort (14th), Baker (20th), McGill-Toolen (22nd), UMS-Wright (23rd), Foley (25th), Daphne (29th) and St. Michael (31st).