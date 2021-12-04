Authorities have confirmed a 9-year-old boy has been hospitalized after he was struck by a bullet while in his home late Friday Night.

According to the Mobile Police Department, officers responded to the 100 block of Dobbs Avenue at 11:30 p.m. in reference to shots fired. Through an investigation of the incident, authorities discovered a bullet entered a nearby home, injuring the boy. He was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives reported the boy was in his living room when a bullet entered the residence and struck him in the left arm. Additional reports of shots fired were reported during this time and officers discovered two unoccupied vehicles with multiple bullet holes on the passenger and driver side.

MPD is requesting if anyone has additional information of the incident they contact the department by calling 251-208-7211.

Brittany Roybal of the Dauphin Acres community posted on the Nextdoor app early Saturday morning reporting her son was the victim of the shooting and was going to be undergoing surgery.

“Things aren’t terrible, but being shot by an AR isn’t great either, especially for a kid,” Roybal stated.

Roybal said her house has a video doorbell but the camera was not able to capture the perpetrators or their vehicle. She believes the shooting was directed towards her neighbors and her son was struck by a stray bullet.