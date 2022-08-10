Photo | Tommy Hicks

Satsuma’s Matthew Ziebach has been working double shifts all summer long ­— football and a summer job at Southern Tire Mart. His days begin early and finish late and there’s a whole lot of physical exertion in between.

But each day he gets up and attacks both with the same purpose, the same intensity.

And no excuses.

The Satsuma football team held practices beginning at 6 p.m. through most of the summer, which provided a one-hour window for Ziebach, a senior who will play running back and defensive end for the Gators, to get from his job to the school.

It should be noted his was not an office job; he had one of those and requested a change. Instead, he changes tires on 18-wheelers, from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., with a lunch break somewhere in the middle. Then it’s on to a 90-minute-to-two-hour practice.

Then to bed to rest up for the following day and the same schedule.

Changing tires on 18-wheelers is a physically demanding job, but it’s one Ziebach asked for instead of being in an office. “I didn’t want to work inside, I wanted to work outside,” he says.

So he asked his father, who also works at Southern Tire Mart, if there was something else he could do. He interviewed with the store manager about the tire-changing job, was given the job, and he’s been doing it since last summer.

“It ain’t fun, but you’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,” Ziebach said. “I’ve got to pay for my own gas, so I’ve got to work somehow. Since I was little, Dad let me go on road calls with him — he’s a road tech — and that’s something I knew how to do and I figured it would be something I didn’t mind doing over the summer.”

New Satsuma head coach Rodney Jordan became aware of Ziebach and his job when the senior would show up for practice still wearing part of the day’s work.

“When I came on, others talked about him as a running back and maybe as a wildcat-type quarterback,” Jordan said. “Really, No. 1, he’s a tough kid. He works all day at an 18-wheeler mechanic shop where he’s changing 18-wheeler tires. So you know he’s got those big ole wrenches, working on those big ole tires and lug nuts and such all day, changing tires all day long.

“We’ve been practicing in the evenings, trying to work around teachers’ meetings and all that. He came in and had his work clothes on and he was dirty from head to toe and when he came out to practice you would not know that he was doing that type of physical, manual labor all day as far as his energy and effort [at practice].”

Producing the same energy at football practice after a full day’s work isn’t an easy task, Jordan noted, but Ziebach has pulled it off at each practice.

“When I get to practice it’s like I flip a switch,” Ziebach said. “This ain’t work, this is practice. I let the tiredness go away and I just get after it.”

Jordan added, “He’d come in with dirt, smut and tire grime all over him and when I saw him I thought, ‘I hope he’s got the energy for practice.’ But when you saw him on the field you would never know he’d been doing manual labor all day. … When I say he’s a throwback, he’s a throwback.

“He’s kind of an old throwback to the days when everybody was two-platooning, and we’ll be doing that. He’s a no-nonsense guy who likes contact, let’s go play ball, likes work. He’s accountable to the team. … And that’s Matthew Ziebach. He’s a perfect example of this is how you should be as a young man and as a young athlete.”

Ziebach’s training, so to speak, came at an early age, he said.

“Whenever I was younger, Mom would always be on me,” he said. “If I had to stay home all day she would have me cut the grass. And when I got done cutting the grass I’d go straight to [football] practice. She always said [the chores] should never affect my playing and if it did, I’d be in trouble.”

It hasn’t been a problem. Ziebach actually gets a break once classes begin. He’ll trade his summer job for school work, making his days less physically demanding. “When school starts, Mom says school comes first, so I don’t have to work. Every now and then I may go into Southern Tire Mart on Saturday and work, but most of the time I’m really sore [from the Friday night game] and can’t really walk, so I stay in bed,” Ziebach said. “Once school starts Mom and Dad will pay for my gas, but during the summer I have to make my own money.”

Ziebach has gained the attention, and respect, Jordan said, of his teammates, who don’t mind offering him a little ribbing every now and then.

“Whenever I walk in they always say, ‘There’s the hardest working man,’ just joking around,” Ziebach said. “I guess in a way they look up to me, even though they go to work [too]. They just don’t get in grease and work on tires. But if I can do it, I know they could do it.”

At 5-foot-7, 205 pounds, Ziebach isn’t the biggest player on the roster, but he makes use of his body type on both sides of the ball, Jordan said. He’s also a player his teammates look to for direction.

“He’s obviously been a kid who has been a leader,” Jordan said. “Since I’ve been around, I have watched him around the other kids and all the kids look to him as a team leader. When he speaks to them they all quiet down and listen to him. He’s a tough kid, a muscular kid, and does everything that you ask.

“His game is a very physical game because he’s a strong guy. He’s not a very big guy, but he’s very strong. He’s a guy that encourages his teammates and he’s not afraid to challenge them in a positive way. If somebody is tired he’ll encourage them to push on. He’ll make a big hit and the other players react. He brings excitement with his physicality.”

In many respects, his work has reflected his approach on the field, and that all goes back to how he was raised by his parents, he said.

“At work they want you to always work and give it 100 percent, and really, since I was little, that’s how I’ve always been; no matter what I was doing, I’ve always given it 110 percent,” Ziebach said. “No matter what the consequences were, I was always going to give 110 percent the whole time. That’s how Mom and Dad raised me. Dad was one of my coaches in youth league and he didn’t put up with that [halfhearted effort]. If I didn’t give it 110 percent in every practice or game, I heard about it on the way home. It just became natural.”

All the hard work, both at his summer job and during practices, has a payoff, Ziebach said — getting on the field on Friday nights. There is something special about that, he said.

“Probably that first snap,” he said when asked what he liked most about game nights. “There’s just something about it. I don’t know if it’s the lights and the crowd or being out there with all the guys that I’m friends with, but there’s something about that first snap. And hearing the band. It just gives you the chills.”