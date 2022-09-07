The threat of inclement weather on Friday has led some high school football games originally scheduled for Friday night to be moved to Thursday night kickoffs. While dozens of games have been rescheduled in the central and northern part of the state, only a couple of games in the Lagniappe coverage area have been rescheduled as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Fives games involving area teams will be played Thursday, with three of those games having originally or prior to this week been scheduled for Thursday.
Here is the list as it stands at the time this story was posted (the first three games had previously been scheduled for Thursday night):
THURSDAY, SEPT. 8
Baldwin County at Theodore
Chickasaw at J.U. Blacksher
Cottage Hill Christian at Flomaton
Fairhope at Mary G. Montgomery
LeFlore at Elberta
