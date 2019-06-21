By Randy Gaddo

When Baldwin County resident Don Salls talks he exudes an aura of certitude, conviction and positive energy. He is animated, quick witted, forceful and focused.

Watching him speak about his life as a football star, a decorated Army lieutenant who led men in combat, a winning football coach, a college professor, an author and perhaps most important, a loving husband and father, it’s difficult to remember that he is on the verge of becoming a Centenarian.

As he turns 100 on June 24, he is the oldest living University of Alabama alumni football player. There will be a special celebration for him at the University of Alabama’s Paul W. Bryant Museum. Museum Executive Director Ken Gaddy announced, “the public is invited to the birthday celebration June 24 from 2-5 p.m. His family and friends will be there for cake and a large birthday card that everyone can sign.” See the website or call 205-348-4668 for more information.

A Yankee by birth, Salls has become a Southerner by choice.

“After all these years I don’t consider myself a Yankee,” he said emphatically. “I love the south, I love Alabama.”

It wasn’t always that way. His first, not-so-pleasant memories of Alabama are the smell of onion grass and paper mills.

He grew up in White Plains, New York, in Westchester County, a bucolic suburb of New York City. His dad was a regional sales manager for a meat packing plant in NYC and his mother cared for their home, him and his brother and sister. Starting at age 15 he played football for White Plains High School, a large school with a winning football team that was the perennial county champion. He was a 5-foot 8-inch, 169-pound quarterback, voted most valuable player of the team.

Being the MVP quarterback on a winning high school team earned him scholarship opportunities anywhere in the country, but he chose the University of Alabama because, “My high school coach had a friend who was an assistant coach at Alabama so I figured that’s where I should go because that would be my best contact for a scholarship … that guy would take care of me,” he said. Playing football was his ticket to an education, which was always his focus.

So the young man who had never left his northern home state embarked on the 1,000-mile bus trip to culture shock in the heart of Dixie for his education and to play football. It was a rough transition.

Not long after arriving in Tuscaloosa, “I called my mama and said I was quitting and coming home because every time I’d go down on the ground playing football I’d get up smelling like onion grass and then I’d get hit with the smell of nearby paper mills,” he recalled. “I hated that smell but I had a scholarship so I had to stay and graduate.”

He eventually got used to the smell but his mother didn’t.

“When I’d go home in the summer and we would open my suitcase my mama would step back and scrunch up her nose and say ‘What is that awful smell’ and I’d say, ‘Mama, that’s the onion grass and paper mills in Alabama,” he said, laughing as he recalled the look on her face.

His scholarship was a five-year program, which enabled him to take 12 credit-hours instead of 16, which gave him more time to study, make good grades and still excel at football.

He found a kindred spirit in Alabama’s head coach Frank Thomas, a Notre Dame alumni football player who was the same size as Salls and understood what it took for a small man to play the game. Salls was still 169 pounds, though he said he was listed as 185 in the program to beef him up, on paper anyway; he played fullback on offense and a defensive linebacker.

“I was small but I was fast and I loved to hit, loved to tackle, loved to intercept,” he said, his blue eyes burning as he clenched his fists, flexed his arms and simulated a tackle from his chair in the library of his home for the past couple years at the Richard M. Green State Veterans Home in Bay Minette. He uses a walker with front wheels, rubber caps on the back legs and a built-in seat, but still moves around at a steady clip.

He went on to play for Alabama on a national championship squad and in two bowl games; then, in 1942 he traded the crimson football jersey for an olive drab uniform of a U.S. Army second lieutenant. He had been in the ROTC all during college but had little or no contact with the real-world Army, let alone combat. Yet, he found himself stepping off a football field onto the battlefield in France.

“I was green as grass, didn’t know my ass from my elbow,” he admitted, recalling his assignment as the leader of an infantry platoon outside of Paris, in rolling combat on the march to Germany. “But I was very fortunate to have a platoon sergeant with combat experience in Africa, Italy, Sicily and the European Theater of Operation. He knew it all. I just said to him, ‘Sergeant, you’re in charge, just let me know what you need from me to get the job done.’”

That sage wisdom paid off time after time. Salls spent 60 days and nights in combat.

“The nights were the worst,” he said. “We’d fight all day and then have to go on night patrols. The nights were dark, the darkest I’d ever seen in my life. You didn’t know where you were going and it was easy to lose your way. The sergeant kept us headed in the right direction.”

About once a month the troops were able to go to the rear, take a break, get a shower and change the clothes they’d been wearing 24-7. “Oh, we smelled awful … the enemy could smell us coming,” he said, thinking perhaps the smell of Alabama’s onion grass and paper mills would be like roses in comparison.

Salls was eventually shot in the hand, which in itself may not have been the end of the war for him. However, doctors at the hospital in France discovered that he also had five vertebrae and seven transverse processes that were fractured. It was the end of combat for Salls. He was sent to the rear to train new troops, primarily in physical fitness.

He returned to civilian life and from 1946-64 served as head of the physical education department and head football coach at Jacksonville State Teacher’s College (now Jacksonville State University) in Jacksonville, Alabama. He built the football program, leading the team to three bowl games and seven conference titles; his winning record still stands there today.

Always striving to improve himself, he attained his master’s degree from Alabama and then over the course of eight summers traveled back to his home state to eventually receive a Ph.D. in education at New York University. He continued teaching until he retired in 1981 from JSU, where he remains a professor emeritus.

His philosophy on turning 100 is pretty much to take it day by day and not to sweat the small stuff. At age 76 he wrote a book entitled, “Living and Loving To Be 100.” When asked if turning 100 was always a goal for him, he responds, “It still is,” with that frequently-seen gleam in his eye and closed-lip smile that lets you know he slipped one in on you.

His wife, Diane, suggested that one of his secrets is, “He never worries, he’s always happy, funny and I never laughed so hard as on that first date with Don Salls.”

Diane was born in Jackson, Mississippi, the year Salls was on the championship team in college. Suffice it to say, she is quite his junior, but when they met in 1986, it was love at first sight — well, almost. “He says he fell in love with my voice and accent first,” she says with her distinctive central Mississippi accent.

Salls had been a widower for two years and Diane was divorced when they were introduced at a party in Eutaw, a small city 35 miles southwest of Tuscaloosa. It took several weeks to arrange that first date when he picked her up in his yellow Cadillac, but it wasn’t long before they were inseparable.

“He had been dating five other girls when I met him, but he soon had to write five “Dear Jane” letters,” she said.

To that, he just shrugged and said, “When you’re hot, you’re hot,” again with that gleam in his eyes.

They married in 1988, but they still talk about each other like star-struck lovers. His pet name for her is Lady Di.

“She is my all, my sweetheart, my friend and my lover,” he said with obvious reverence in his voice, then, bringing back the lilt in his tone, the twinkle in his eye and that crooked grin, he added, “She is 22 years younger than me … but I handle it well.”

“My precious husband has a cheerful heart and always a positive attitude,” said Diane, who visits her husband several times a week from their Fairhope home. “He is at peace with God in his soul.”

Salls said God plays a constant role in his life. “I love my God and he loves me,” he said with conviction. “I talk to him constantly. I knew when he delivered me from the war alive, he had a plan for me.”

Everybody at the Veterans Home calls him Dr. Salls. “When I was the coach, everybody called me coach,” he explained. “But when I got my doctorate I wanted to be called doctor.”

He laughs a lot, smiles a lot, talks with people whenever he can. “Dr. Salls is one of our most active residents,” said Dave Roberts, activities director at the veterans home. “He’s just an amazing man. He’s a ray of sunshine around here.”

Longevity apparently runs in his family; his two siblings lived into their 90s. When asked for his secret, he emphasized, “I’ve always tried to stay in the very best physical condition possible … that is my business, after all.”

Don developed a program of isometric exercise in the early 1960s known as XSXIM, which stood for “Ten Static Exercises in One Minute,” which was featured in Reader’s Digest and other print and electronic media. He demonstrated one of the exercises by pushing his palms against each other directly in front of his chest for several seconds, then reversing, grasping his hands and pulling outward. “You’ve got to stay strong, stay active, no matter what,” he said.

Salls has seen innumerable changes and transitions in his lifetime, from technology to teenagers.

“I think our world has reflected on our young people,” he suggested. “I think in earlier days teachers and parents and professors were all working together, giving young people the same messaging. In later days that started to change and we didn’t seem as cohesive. That reflected on the young people and they don’t seem as focused. In our day, we were dedicated to our work, as soldiers, as educators, as whatever you did and many people now don’t seem to have that same level of dedication. In WWII, we had a common enemy so we all pulled together.”

Technology has immensely changed society, he said, and not all for the good. While Dr. Salls conceded that there are many positive impacts of technology, “Sometimes I wish it would go back to the way it was, before the internet, and Facebook, and all that,” he said. “It was simpler, more direct. As an educator, I could teach at a pace the students and I could handle. Now, they have to teach at the speed of technology. We used to go to books, read it, write it, learn it the hard way. Now they can just Google it, but that’s somebody else’s knowledge, not the individual’s.”

It has to be challenging to look back on a century and summarize the high points, but when asked to do so, Salls reflected for a moment, then related three constants in his life.

First, “I was always motivated to be successful, to prosper, to improve, to learn more, to be somebody,” he said. “I wanted to be a good teacher, a good coach … and I loved doing both.”

Second, “I wanted to be a good husband and a good father and leader in my family, to be an example for them and teach them to be a decent human being,” he said, emphasizing that, “I am fortunate to have a wife, my Lady Di, who is fantastic.”

Third, “My time in the military and in the war is always on my mind,” he confided. “I had to be a good leader and a good officer and do what needed to be done, but I also wanted to survive. So I had those conflicting emotions where I wanted to do the job while people were shooting at us but I also wanted to bring my ass back alive to my family. You just had to take it day by day by day.”

