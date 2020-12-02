Band: Tab Benoit

Date: Saturday, Dec. 5 with doors at 8 p.m.

Venue: Soul Kitchen, 219 Dauphin St., soulkitchenmobile.com

Tickets: $22.50 to $37.50, available through the venue’s website or by calling 866-777-8932

Soul Kitchen is bringing one of its biggest shows since it closed its doors for the pandemic. Louisiana blues guitarist Tab Benoit will be debuting on Soul Kitchen’s stage. Since the mid-’90s, Benoit has been spreading his spicy brand of Acadian blues around the globe. This style mingles Delta and Chicago blues styles and adds a little Louisiana soul to keep things interesting. His catchy track “Fever for the Bayou” serves as a perfect representation of this eclectic blues sound. His fresh blues mix and impeccable work on the fretboard has made him a modern-day blues legend with a dedicated following that took shape with his 1993 debut album, “Nice and Warm.”

Music is not Benoit’s only interest. The environment is another passion for this blues legend. For years, Benoit has used his Voice of the Wetlands organization to focus on improving the swampy lands that spread across the Louisiana Gulf Coast. Each year, this organization’s mission reaches an apex with the Voice of the Wetlands Festival, which features Benoit and a host of his musical pals jamming for the environment.

As with all touring acts, Benoit has spent the past year surviving in lockdown. In early November, he joined Samantha Fish onstage at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville for a three-hour set in front of a socially distanced audience as well as thousands livestreaming the concert from home. When he arrives in downtown Mobile, Benoit is sure to thrill his audience with an energetic set of guitar-accented, Louisiana blues and soul that will keep the crowd on their feet until the last note.