With this year’s primary elections less than a week away now, I’d like to offer some deep thoughts on what I’ve seen so far. These are just my opinions and are not endorsements of any particular candidate, country-fried colloquialism or power company:

Governor

At this point, there’s only one Republican candidate who hasn’t put the “goober” in gubernatorial — Lew Burdette. The former Books-A-Million COO is the only one talking about the things I care about — getting this state off the bottom of the pile. We met with him this past week and Burdette answered questions with logic and depth for more than an hour. I don’t agree with every single thing he said, but he was easily able to explain and support his points, and the vast majority of his agenda is focused on making the state more competitive.

Another thing I liked hearing was Burdette believes getting the I-10 bridge built is a top priority. Ivey back-burnered our bridge once her boondoggle of a plan to put a private company in charge of the bridge for the foreseeable future was rejected.

If you’re satisfied with Alabama’s place in this country — usually last or second to last — Kay Ivey is your clear choice. She’s been governor for five years and we haven’t budged off the bottom and she’s shown no leadership in trying to move us from that position. We’ll still be there in four years if she’s back in office.

I have serious doubts about whether she’s really mentally and physically capable of doing the job. It’s why she’s typically kept away from reporters and out of any situation where she has to speak for more than a few minutes.

Tim James has based his campaign almost entirely on “fighting” social issues that are perhaps troubling, but not what’s holding us back. And Lindy Blanchard simply appears to be trying to ride her relationship with Donald Trump to victory while offering little else.

Alabamians would be best served by voting Burdette into a runoff with Ivey and hopefully creating a situation where the Shadow Governor has to actually debate and talk about issues. I know she can’t and won’t, but maybe one of these days Kay will run out of cutesy, vapid commercials and expressions and have to say something that doesn’t sound like it came off of “Hee Haw.”

Burdette may be tilting at windmills by taking on an inexplicably popular governor, talking about fixing education and stopping corruption in Montgomery, but it’s nice to see someone still cares about those things.

U.S. Senate

Here are the pros and cons as I see them for the GOP U.S. Senate candidates:

Katie Boyd Britt — Pros: Bright, energetic and ready to be a star in the Senate. Cons: Too tight with Alabama Power, too tight with Alabama’s political elite.

Mike Durant — Pros: Successful business background and military service. Cons: Already hiding from debates and interviews, comes off like a hothead and we really don’t know much about his policies.

Mo Brooks — Pros: I’ll do my best Kay Ivey here … “Bless his heart!” Cons: He’s been a back-bencher his whole time in the U.S. House, he’s more interested in blathering than helping the state and he has a penchant for saying things that are verifiably untrue.

If we’re looking to replace Richard Shelby’s ability to funnel money to Alabama, Britt is the best choice. It’s easy to see her rising quickly to the top. Durant has insulated himself so much and refused to debate or really answer questions, so it’s really hard to get an idea as to how he’d do. Electing Brooks would be a waste of a Senate seat.

Mobile County District Attorney

This race has gotten nasty in the past couple of weeks as local attorney Buzz Jordan pressed frontrunner Chief Assistant DA Keith Blackwood down the stretch. Blackwood was hit by a number of robo-texts blasting him a couple of weeks ago and claimed Jordan was behind them. Jordan has denied the accusations and Blackwood hasn’t provided any evidence Buzz did it.

Blackwood has been the anointed choice of retiring DA Ashley Rich, which could be a good thing if you think she’s done a good job, or not such a good thing if you feel differently. Personally, I think Rich has done an adequate job when it comes to everyday crime, but her office has fallen flat when it comes to pursuing white-collar crime.

For example, this newspaper uncovered numerous misspending and ethical violations at the Mobile County Water, Sewer and Fire Protection Authority years ago that were never addressed. It’s closing in on two years since we broke the story about the Bayou La Batre Housing Board attempting to sell its only property and give the money — $4.1 million — to its director and her husband as a “retirement.” Almost nothing has happened there either and I’d imagine some statutes of limitations will run out before much longer.

And I seriously question whether Rich’s office would have ever pulled the trigger on the Prichard Water Board if we hadn’t printed the audit information that showed ridiculous amounts of spending on personal items.

I point all that out to say the next district attorney needs to address these issues. Mobile County can’t be a freebie for white-collar thieves.

One thing about this race that is a bit troubling is the way Rich has gone after Jordan for having worked as a defense attorney. He has a decade of experience in the DA’s office as well, but Rich has unloaded on him in two Facebook videos as being unacceptable because of his defense work.

First of all, it’s disingenuous because Rich has avidly supported judicial candidates who’ve done defense work before. But it also comes off like she’s fighting Blackwood’s battles.

Rich has always taken a strong-armed approach to trying to get the people she wants into elected office. For example, a few years ago she even showed up unannounced to a Lagniappe editorial board meeting with Circuit Court judge candidate Allen Ritchie to explain how vitally important it was that he be elected. I thought it was bizarre and a conflict for a judicial candidate who would need to rule impartially to have the DA walking him around to media interviews like a security blanket.

Now she’s blasting Jordan on Facebook for his work as a defense attorney, even saying “we’re” facing a challenge, as if she’s still a candidate.

I know it’s hard for politicos to let go of their offices and they always want to play kingmaker on the way out the door, but it would come off a lot better if Rich was praising her guy instead of tearing down his opponent.

Public Service Commission

Please remember these names — Jeremy Oden and Chris “Chip” Beeker. They are the incumbent PSC commissioners running for reelection who have done everything they can to keep Alabama’s electricity rates significantly higher than those of our neighboring states, and who have also gone to the mat in their support of allowing Alabama Power to keep its toxic coal ash ponds in place in the Tensaw Delta.

They also support Alabama Power’s ability to charge individuals who produce solar electricity at home, thus taking away the financial incentive to do so.

Oden and Beeker need to be replaced with people who aren’t in Alabama Power’s back pocket.