A is for “Arthur.” The “A” storm. Hurricane season has started, like it or not. It’s not about the calendar, it’s about the ingredients. Tropical Storm Arthur formed north of the Bahamas, where water was warm and wind shear was light. Arthur, the first named storm of the season, brushed North Carolina and kept on moving out to sea.

A is for “already.” Already, people have posted on my social media that Arthur is a sign that the hurricane season is going to be long. Maybe, but not necessarily. There’s no specific pattern that follows an early season storm. It’s not unusual to get a named storm in May. Don’t let random people’s opinions and perceptions of weather worry you. Just follow the forecasts.

A is for “ask me.” Ask me what a subtropical storm is. You may have heard me talk on TV and on radio, days before the storm formed, about the possibility that Arthur would be a subtropical storm. Subtropical is a term that’s new to the public. It’s when a tropical storm is a hybrid between a tropical storm and a regular, low-pressure system. It’s a minor technical distinction that does not change the impact of the storm if it hits where you live. A tropical storm has no fronts, while the highest winds are close to the center. A subtropical storm may have fronts, with the highest winds usually more spread out from the center. Both start over water and either can grow to become a hurricane. On satellite, to the untrained eye, they are similar. It’s like comparing an electric engine Toyota Prius to a gasoline engine Hyundai Elantra. On the outside they look pretty much the same, but under the hood they are very different. In a collision, the impact is identical.

A is for “another.” Another new phrase to the public is potential tropical cyclones. It’s used when there’s no named or numbered storm, but one is highly likely to spin up quickly and make a rapid landfall. In order for governments to issue watches and warnings and for locales to activate tropical storm and hurricane plans, there has to be something designated, even when nothing exists!

Pre-designating a future storm as “potential” is the best solution to raising awareness to a threat that will seemingly come out of nowhere. Tropical cyclone is a worldwide term that means tropical storm or hurricane (because we don’t always know which it is more likely to become before landfall). Typhoons and cyclones are other names for tropical cyclones. Different regions use different names for tropical cyclones.

A is for “are there any more?” Yes, there will be more tropical storms and hurricanes this year. I don’t know how many or where or when. Temperatures are above average in the Atlantic Ocean — that includes the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean. That does not guarantee tropical formation, but it is an ingredient.

A is for “always.” Always have a plan for hurricane season, and always be aware. All right?