Band: Third Annual Songwriter Keynote

Date: Monday, March 2, doors at 7 p.m.

Venue: Laidlaw Performing Arts Center, 5751 USA Drive S., southalabama.edu

Tickets: Free

For the past decade, the University of South Alabama’s Independent Music Collective (IMC) has provided the Azalea City with performances featuring artists ranging from Hurray for the Riff Raff to C.W. Stoneking. The organization’s Third Annual Songwriter Keynote might be the biggest show yet. IMC will be bringing Patterson Hood (Drive-By Truckers) to the Mainstage Theatre at Laidlaw Performing Arts Center. With the Truckers and as a solo artist, this songwriter’s raw approach to music and lyrics has been instrumental in redefining Southern rock.

In addition to Hood’s set, the Third Annual Songwriter Keynote will also feature a presentation from Peter Cooper from the Country Music Hall of Fame. Cooper has experience as a singer-songwriter, author, journalist and a professor of country music history at Vanderbilt University. Singer-songwriter Will Johnson will also be on hand for a roundtable discussion on his craft.

Those attending this special event will also receive a copy of “IMC: Vol. 1.” This special vinyl release features live recordings from the IMC’s first decade of performances at Satori Coffee House. This album succeeds in capturing the warm, casual intimacy of artists such as Gurf Morlix, Charlie Parr, Malcolm Holcombe and many others.