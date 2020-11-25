To the editor:

Our family comes from a long line of gumbo lovers! Food lovers in general really, but also connoisseurs of quality food that can capture the essence of a culture … food that can become almost religious in nature. The type of food that a roomful of Baptists can fellowship over. The type of sustenance that with one bite, you get that warm feeling that SOMEONE put in the work … SOMEONE who gave a dish the LOVE that real food requires in order to take it to the next level of excellence!

Well, those dynamics of culinary excellence are attributed to Frankie, Faye and their excellent team at Roosters: Latin American Food, 211 Dauphin Street. Maybe GUMBO is not the first entrée that pops into your mind when thinking of Latin food, but really, think deeper! A good gumbo is a pot full of numerous cultures and ingredients and deciphering its origins is speculative at best. So why NOT put it on your Latin menu as the special of the day? Unbeknownst to us, the Roosters’ crew did, and it was a wise choice indeed.

As we eased southbound on Dauphin this past Friday night, prior to the city’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony, we ducked in for some Latin fare and immediately lit up with the sweet site and aroma of a Latin gumbo that renounced any further attention to the menu.

Flavor is defined as “an indication of the essential character of something.” This dish had character, but it did not represent your typical seafood variety of gumbo as it had a bent toward the South where one finds chicken and sausage swimming together. A piquant, broth-like roux that revealed quality, made-from-scratch ingredients … rich with color, texture, flavor and a balance that made us feel satisfied and at home.

When these bowls arrived and were then eagerly consumed, other patrons peered in and whispered to themselves inquisitively. Ahh, yes, we proclaimed! This is indeed a Latin/Southern gumbo at its best and we relished in our decision to come here and felt that others should join us.

And for dessert … move on down churros … the key lime pie is a game changer!

Thank you, Roosters! Your efforts don’t go overlooked by those of us Mobilians who recognize culinary creativity and have a true love for a damn good gumbo!

Trip, Lisa and Maria Blount

Mobile