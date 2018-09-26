Editor:

A great big “thank you” to the people that were on Dauphin and Royal street on Wednesday, Aug. 22. I may not be able to name you all, but I do want to thank you all for helping my Shadow and myself at a time of distress.

Shadow and I were downtown (Shadow loved going there, seeing the people and giving and getting love) when he suddenly collapsed and passed away. Thank you to the workers at Pizzeria Delphina and Brittany from the barbershop, the man who had the baby in the stroller and all of the many people that came to help myself and my Shadow.

Shadow spent his life bringing joy to everyone he met. He was a service dog and he was very special. I know Shadow will be missed by myself and others dearly.

Thank all of you wonderful people that came to help when Shadow needed help, for trying to give him life. I couldn’t go through that alone in that day, and I didn’t because of all of you.

Even though he was a big pit bull, people weren’t afraid of him, because of the love he exuded. Thanks to my family, friends all of Shadow’s friends, dogs and humankind. I thank all of you for loving my Shadow, he was Heaven sent.

Carla Arradondo

Mobile