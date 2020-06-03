Band: Lower Alabama Blues Scene Jam

Date: Tuesday, June 9 at 7 p.m.

Venue: Blues Tavern, 2818 Government Blvd., 251-479-7621

Tickets: Free

After bars reopened, Blues Tavern was one of the first venues to bring live music back to its stage with its infamous Monday Night open mic. When regulars returned, they found that this watering hole nestled on the side of Government Boulevard had undergone renovations and improvements, including getting a new floor. Since then, “Mobile’s Blues Room” has kept the music going.

Lower Alabama Blues Scene’s upcoming jam will be a great opportunity to see the changes in this longtime venue.

Advertisements

Local blues notable “Ghost Man” Ric McNaughton is the mind behind the “Lower Alabama Blues Scene” Facebook group. This collection of blues artists and enthusiasts use this platform to stay informed of local shows while making connections in the local blues scene. This jam will be an opportunity for members and nonmembers of this group to not only experience local blues artists, but also perform alongside them.

The evening will begin with a set from McNaughton with bassist Art Hedgepeth lending his skills. Afterward, the stage will open to all local blues artists to perform. Guitarists should come with their amp in tow, but drums, a PA system and a bass rig will be provided. The only stipulation is that participating artists play strictly blues. This should be a great opportunity for seasoned blues artists to reacquaint themselves with the live environment and up-and-coming blues artists to showcase their talents.