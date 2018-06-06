Summer is officially here! How do I know this? No, it’s not that Memorial Day is behind us, school is out and it’s raining every dang afternoon. Nope! I walked out of my house at 8 a.m. and by the time I walked 10 feet to my car, I was drenched in sweat. That’s how you know it’s summer on the Gulf Coast. And it’s here!

But that’s fine by me because when people get hot, they get crazy, and as you know, that is good for a gossipologist. And there was some super crazy going on this week.

So check out all of this oh-so-crazy scoop!

WH smothered with bikers

The Saraland Waffle House continues to be a hot spot for political expression covered with onions, cheese and little square pieces of ham. After it became a national news story in late April following the arrest of Chikesia Clemons, Saraland’s Waffle House was the center of a national boycott called for by civil rights activists. But this past weekend the pendulum swung back the other way when more than 150 bikers and scores of others showed up at the Waffle House to show support for their local police and the scattered, smothered and chunked food they love.

The bikers gathered last Sunday morning and had breakfast around 11, then roared up to the Saraland Police Department and lined the roads, waving American flags to show support for the officers who arrested Clemons.

As a fan of civil rights, hardworking police and delicious hangover food, Boozie says just let me know next time there’s a protest at the Waffle House, because I’ll be there. Probably still in my pajamas, but I’ll be there. If I’m late, save me some hash browns!

Shut the bathroom door!

Last week, one of my spies was in The Shoppes at Bel Air Target doing a little shopping when she had to tinkle. So she headed to the “ladies” room to relieve herself but saw something she wishes she can now unsee.

A woman was in the bathroom stall with the door cracked so everyone who walked by could see her. My spy wasn’t sure if the lady realized everyone could see her because the lady in the stall was too busy talking on her speakerphone, while taking care of her business. And my spy said to make matters worse, it was not the “number one” kind of business, if you get my drift.

Ewwww!

Who uses a public restroom — or any restroom for that matter — while talking on speakerphone or any phone? I can only imagine what the person on the other end of the line must be thinking — what’s that plopping sound?!? And who doesn’t shut the door, especially when “number two” is involved?

My spy said she finished her tinkling as fast as she could and headed back to the Joanna Gaines aisle to help her get over this trauma. Retail therapy always helps one in stinky situations like these!

Get down on it!

Another spy was driving down Airport Boulevard at The Loop last week when she witnessed a man unloading a semitrailer full of watermelons into another truck, right across from Public Safety Memorial Park. She said each time the man would grab a melon, he held it up and danced with it, going all the way down to the ground with it even! Dirty dancing with watermelons? That is a first for Boozie!

The little library of love?

So I often check out the “Missed Connections” on Craigslist so I can see what is going on in Mobile’s seedy underbelly. And let me just tell you our said underbelly is still seedier than the aforementioned watermelons. There are always random people looking to hook up in strange places and apparently there is something called the “Well Equipped Men’s Group” of midtown. I don’t even want to know what that is! (Although I do have some ideas.)

But in the middle of all this seediness, there was something really sweet. It seems a health-conscious book nerd was looking to connect with a kindred spirit. Someone put a particular book in that cute little library right outside of Callaghan’s and the person who posted the ad wanted to meet him or her.

The ad read, “ISO (in search of) whoever put ‘Born to Run’ in library by Callaghan’s. Really great book/dietary advice, figure you must be a cool person.” So to the “cool person” who put it in the library, if you don’t frequent the Craigslist personals (as most non-seedy people don’t), you may want to reply back to this person! This could be your soulmate!

I actually think this is a great way to match people up. You know what they say, the couple that reads together, breeds together! Wait — do they say that? I don’t know, but it’s true, so people should say that!

OK, kids! That’s all I have this issue. Just remember, whether rain or shine, dramatic or scandalous, or some plain ol’ lil’ library lovin’, I will be there! Ciao!