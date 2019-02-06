Lagniappe Art Director Laura Mattei screen recorded herself illustrating our Feb. 6, 2019 cover story about state tax incentive programs for economic development. We conceived a “glad-handing” concept. Publisher Rob Holbert and Assistant Managing Editor Gabe Tynes served as hand models, and Laura took it from there. Check it out:
