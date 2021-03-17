Jim Walker put aside his ambition to make money for the greater good. One year later, his downtown restaurants are still closed, but there could be light at the end of the tunnel for the veteran businessman.

“I thought it was the responsible thing to do,” Walker said of closing OK Bicycle Shop and Liquid Lounge. “Our family made the decision.”

With the first batch of coronavirus assistance and enhanced unemployment benefits early on in the pandemic, Walker was convinced it would be better and safer for his employees to close than to try to keep selling tacos and sushi for a small profit. So, while other restaurants opened up for curbside service, Walker bucked the trend and remained closed. It also helped that he owned his building outright.

“When we closed my staff could make $647 per week on unemployment,” Walker said. “With federal assistance, it was better for our people not to open.”

The owner helped any way he could, including letting staffers borrow his vehicle to go to Montgomery to apply for assistance.

Then, during the summer, Walker’s little brother contracted the virus and was placed in the intensive care unit from July 8-15, he said. He eventually recovered, but Walker also got COVID-19 and was sick for weeks with it.

Walker isn’t surprised the pandemic is a year in. He said he expected it to last 16 to 18 months, given the federal government response at the time.

The development and rollout of vaccine products have been welcome news to Walker, who hopes to open back up soon.

“We’ll open up as soon as our community reflects a vaccination rate of about 40 percent,” he said. “I want my crew to be safe.”

With the elongated time closed, Walker understands that when the restaurants finally do reopen, it’ll have to be built back up. That means staff will need to be hired and both establishments might start off with limited menu items. Walker expects to see some recognizable faces when he does reopen, as he says he has employees who would “take a bullet for me.”

“I feel super fortunate in that regard — that more of my crew haven’t been really sick, except for my brother,” Walker said.