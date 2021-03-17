Last year, COVID-19’s bitter hand swept across the local music scene. As a city that thrives on local music, Mobile venues fell silent, with many bands watching helplessly as gigs began to disappear in the Azalea City and beyond. The Red Clay Strays were one of those bands that fell victim to lockdown’s silence. Until that point, The Red Clay Strays had been expanding their audience through relentless touring. Guitarist Drew Nix said the Strays tried to maintain optimism as venues across the nation began to go dark. However, the new reality COVID-19 brought forced The Red Clay Strays to adapt like the rest of the world.

“At the beginning of COVID, it started with us saying, ‘Nothing is going to change too much or we hope it doesn’t, anyway,’” Nix said. “Then all of our shows were being canceled. We were like, ‘OK, we’re going to have to get a few side jobs here and there, because nobody is going to be open.’ Our mindset was to get jobs on our own so we could pay the bills.”

But The Red Clay Strays’ break from the road has not dulled the positive momentum this band has displayed since first hitting local stages. Nix said the band has used its time off the road to create new music for the future. He added longtime Strays songwriter Matthew Coleman’s pen has not stopped writing verses. Nix himself has just written a song called “Shake Off the Ghosts,” which is a lesson in resolving the past. He said the COVID-19 lockdown has also acted as a muse for his songwriting.

“I’ve written a lot about feeling stuck around here,” Nix said. “We used to go everywhere all the time. Now, we’re just kinda stuck at home, which has been a blessing too just being able to hang out and see our ladies and hang out with our families.”

Eventually, pandemic restrictions eased enough for The Red Clay Strays to perform solo and duo gigs. As the weeks passed, the full band returned to the stage to perform new material for a local audience. Nix said while the COVID-19 lockdown has given the band time to create and perform new songs for a local crowd, he realizes it is only a matter of time before Azalea City audiences get tired of experiencing “the same music and the same show.” With this in mind, the Strays are ready to start taking their new material on the road — before, Nix said, they “beat a dead horse” with the Mobile crowd. While Lagniappe spoke with Nix, the band was preparing for a show in Ft. Myers, Florida, the following weekend.

“The people around here have heard [our new music],” Nix said. “Now, we’re finally going to Florida, to Ft. Myers. We’re pretty stoked about it, to get back out on the road. Our bus is still running like hell, but we’ll figure that out when we break down or find a new mechanic.”