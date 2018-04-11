Band: Travis Tritt

Date: Sunday, April 15, with doors at 6 p.m.

Venue: Saenger Theatre, 6 S. Joachim St., www.mobilesaenger.comTickets: $42-$87, available through Ticketmaster

Throughout his career, country legend Travis Tritt has made the Azalea City a regular stop on his tours. Tritt’s rise to stardom began in 1989 with the hit “Country Club.” Shortly after, a debut album by the same name resulted in the singles “Help Me Hold On,” “I’m Gonna Be Somebody” and “Drift Off to Dream” becoming No. 1 hits. Since then, Tritt has released an overabundance of top 10 hits from multiple gold and platinum albums. He has also won numerous CMA and Grammy Awards.

“A Man and His Guitar: Live from the Franklin Theatre” is Tritt’s most recent gift to his loyal fan base. This album provides an intimate, acoustic treat, featuring “stripped-down, pure form” versions of such memorable songs as “Help Me Hold On,” “Anymore” and “Best of Intentions.” Tritt also gives his listeners a special treat with previously unheard versions of “Come and Go Blues” and “Pickin’ At It.”