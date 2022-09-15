One of Alabama’s first economic development projects came in Monroeville during the first half of the 20th century.

Mobile’s late Congressman Frank Boykin had a chance early morning encounter with then-Vanity Fair (the textile company) executive Howard “Pop” Snader on Capitol Hill in 1936.

Word had gotten out that Vanity Fair was looking to locate in the South to seek sanctuary from the rise of labor unions nationally during that era. Another congressman’s late arrival allowed Boykin to lobby Snader to come to South Alabama, where unions were discouraged and labor was cheap and plentiful.

On the list of possible sites was Monroeville. Ultimately, its location in the middle of nowhere was an advantage in luring a company seeking to disappear from the labor unions’ radar.

Boykin was able to lure the manufacturing giant to Monroeville. However, it did require perks.

Under the terms of a deal made between the company and county residents and businesses, $40,000 (nearly $852,000 in 2022 dollars) was raised to build a structure to house the mill. In return, all 200 of the mill’s first workers would be Monroe County residents.

The Monroe Industries Board sold bonds to finance the building. On June 23, 1937, the mill held its grand opening.

Other so-called economic development projects requiring concessions from the public have been done over the years.

George Wallace struck a deal with Bill France of NASCAR in the late 1960s that included a slight rerouting of Interstate 20 between Birmingham and Anniston to bring the superspeedway to Talladega.

The one most think of as the first of its kind came in 1993 with a deal to bring German automaker Mercedes-Benz to Vance, outside Tuscaloosa.

Since then, these economic incentive packages offered by the state of Alabama have become a way of life.

The political class, which advertises itself as being doctrinaire conservative, shrugs off critics who question why the state government is in the business of picking winners and losers.

“Everybody else does it, so we have to,” they will tell you.

Companies can receive incentives for up to 10 years. State law caps the incentives at $350 million per year. Last month during a so-called joint study commission, Commerce Secretary Greg Canfield called for the Legislature to remove the cap.

Despite the conflict of ideology, Canfield could get what he wants. In a time of such economic uncertainty, appointed and elected policymakers will state the necessity of pragmatism trumping whatever silly talking point you heard on Fox News or talk radio.

Fair enough. If the state wants a higher cap or no cap on economic incentives because they think that is in our best interest, then go for it.

As a show of goodwill, taxpayers should get something in return.

A good-faith gesture is in order if the state of Alabama wants the public to trust it, despite a track record of its trust being betrayed continuously over the past decades.

With nearly $10 billion in the Education Trust Fund, an amount growing by the day, but only $9 billion in obligations, some legislators are open to tax relief.

It’s a novel concept in Alabama. How often do we cut taxes? Not very often.

Alabama has a regressive tax system. High sales taxes are collected to compensate for low property taxes. Landowners, i.e., big ag, forestry, etc., exert influence over state government to stave off property tax increases.

Might a change be in order? If economic incentives are such a positive for Alabama in that they generate tax revenue in the long term, how about reducing the burden of the tax system on the average Alabamian?

The ideas on the table range from a one-time tax rebate, proposed by State Sen. Arthur Orr, to a tax relief-less scholarship trust fund account, proposed by State Sen. Greg Albritton.

It will take more than that. These guys need to think bigger.

However, the problem in Alabama is that most of every dollar collected in tax receipts is predestined for some agency, bureaucracy or government expenditure.

In Alabama, there is this perverse and incestuous system of government lobbying government. The government at the county and municipal levels hire lobbyists. State-run institutions also have their own lobbyists paid for by the taxpayer.

Every tax dollar sent back to you is a dollar that could upgrade something in what they think is their beleaguered agency — pay raises, a new building, a coffee machine upgrade, etc. Everybody has a want or a need.

There is not any pressure being applied from the other side. Sure, voters have a say, but an election just came and went without many upsets.

Who knows what lies ahead for Governor Kay Ivey and the Legislature? The first few days of the quadrennium are when the surprises could come. After a 2018 election cycle with hardly a mention of raising the gas tax, Ivey and the Legislature passed the Rebuild Alabama Act.

Whatever could be coming down the pike, a show of goodwill might make whatever unpopular thing easier to swallow for the public.