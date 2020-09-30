Band: Yeah, Probably

Date: Friday, Oct. 2 at 7 p.m.

Venue: District Hall, 761 Nichols Ave. (Fairhope), districthallfairhope.com

Tickets: Call 251-929-4547 for more info

District Hall’s family-friendly environment will play host to Yeah, Probably. This Nappie Award-winning band’s smooth mix of R&B and soul has made them one of the area’s most popular musical experiences. As with many bands over the past year, Yeah, Probably’s live shows fell victim to COVID restrictions. Fortunately, the band is emerging from quarantine and ready to start reacquainting themselves with their dedicated fan base. Those unfamiliar with Yeah, Probably’s sound are sure to find a new local favorite.

The local masses have been waiting patiently for Yeah, Probably’s follow-up to their self-titled EP. Until then, audiences have been getting a taste of new material through the band’s single “For Ya.”

The instrumental arrangement for this one features Yeah, Probably’s fresh trademark sound with a touch of eclectic jazz rhythms thrown in to keep things interesting. Another great aspect of this song is the vocal tracks, which are a shiny mix of love-professing harmonies. “For Ya” definitely seems like an appetizer for a soulful musical feast yet to come from Yeah, Probably.