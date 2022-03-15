The 14th annual “A Night with Nick Saban” event, the only annual fundraiser for Team Focus, is scheduled for Tuesday, April 19 at the Mobile Renaissance Riverview Plaza Hotel in downtown Mobile. The annual event raises funds for Team Focus, a faith-based organization rooted in utilizing leadership skills, Christian values, guidance and continual relationships to reach young men aged 10-18 that lack a father figure in their lives.

Saban, the head football coach at Alabama, is the keynote speaker for the event each year.

The community-centered Team Focus program, founded by former college football coach and ESPN college football commentator Mike Gottfried and his wife Mickey, features positive influences and role models — including high-profile, nationally-recognized collegiate and professional athletes and coaches — to reach young men through individual mentoring, tutoring, monthly social activities, leadership camps and scholarship opportunities. Headquartered in Mobile, Team Focus has six chapter locations across the country. Since its inception, the organization has impacted the lives of more than 6,000 young men throughout the U.S.

Sponsorships for those interested are available for $6,000, which includes a table for 10 with prime seating, an autographed Nick Saban full-sized helmet, an autographed Nick Saban football, an opportunity to submit a question for the Q&A session with Saban, an ad in the event program and event signage. Individual tickets are $100 each, a table for 10 is $1,000.

There will also be a silent auction featuring a variety of sports memorabilia and other items. The action begins at 5:30 p.m. with the dinner set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Seating is limited.

To purchase tickets and to learn more about sponsorship opportunities, contact the Team Focus office at (251) 635-1515 or visit the website at teamfocususa.org.