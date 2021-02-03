A group of about 300 to 400 city workers are not currently eligible for a $500 employee of the month bonus, members of the Mobile City Council learned during a pre-conference meeting Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Workers within the Public Works Department, and more specifically, the public services division of the city, are not eligible for the bonus because those employees already receive what the state defines as bonuses through an incentive program started by Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office in reaction to months of complaints from employees over on-the-job harassment.

Because the state views the incentive program money as a bonus, city attorney Ricardo Woods said, the mayor’s office is limited in awarding bonuses to those employees; Alabama places a cap on bonuses an employee can receive.

Despite the Mobile City Council amending the fiscal year 2019 budget to include raises for public works employees, Stimpson’s office instituted an incentive-based program that would allow workers to increase their pay based on attendance, working conditions and attaining a commercial driver’s license (CDL).

The issue with the program among some councilors has always been that the incentive program treats public works employees differently than employees in other city departments. These feelings came to the surface again Tuesday during the discussion.

“I don’t think it’s legal to treat employees differently,” Councilman Fred Richardson said. “Treat them all the same.”

Councilwoman Gina Gregory acknowledged the incentive program was instituted in lieu of raises, but other workers get the employee of the month bonuses on top of a salary.

“I think that’s where we’re having trouble with this,” she said. “The incentives should not be counted against them.”

Executive Director of Public Works Jim DeLapp said the administration is working to correct the issue by making the incentives each employee has received to this point part of his or her salary. As councilors pointed out, the mayor’s office would essentially be giving these employees raises, about two years after refusing to do so.

“Basically you’re agreeing with the council, but just a couple of years later,” Councilwoman Bess Rich said.

DeLapp told the councilors the raises would not be across the board for the entire department, but would be based on the level of incentives an individual employee had earned. There are three levels of incentives: a shift incentive that pays an additional $25 if an employee shows up to work; a 2.5 percent pay bump for drivers who attain a CDL; and another 2.5 percent bump for employees who work in open cab equipment.

Richardson, who is one of the candidates running for mayor against Stimpson this year, noted the incentive-based raises give public service employees an extra set of hurdles to jump through that other city employees getting raises don’t. He called it “absolutely absurd.”

“It has been time to cut this foolishness out,” he said.

During a portion of the meeting reserved for his comments, Stimpson announced plans for a slimmed-down Carnival celebration on Mardi Gras. He said the city understands people will want to go to Dauphin Street to celebrate the holiday. As a result, Stimpson said the city would be blocking off streets adjacent to Dauphin in order to allow revelers to celebrate responsibly and adhere to social distancing.

Stimpson brought up the unique ways folks were celebrating the holiday this year, including the Mobile porch parades, or Yardi Gras. As such, he said the city would dress up its front yard — Mardi Gras Park — with Carnival decorations from Bellingrath Gardens. Steve Joynt, of Mobile Mask magazine, was the originator of the idea.

A total of seven parading societies have contacted the city and have been allowed to pull floats to Mardi Gras Park and park them there for display only, Stimpson said. The city has also told organizations to apply for permits for private street parties, Stimpson said.

In other business, the council will delay a vote on an animal tethering ordinance after giving consideration to a number of proposed changes from residents participating in the meeting.

One change would be to increase the outside temperature where an animal is allowed to be tethered. The original proposal called for 20 degrees, but after hearing from three residents on the subject, councilors look prepared to move it up to 32 degrees.

Residents and councilors wanted to increase the fine amount for an animal left on a tether longer than 30 minutes, but the fee schedule is set in a different ordinance, according to council attorney Chris Arledge.

Richardson, who introduced the proposal, told councilors he was happy with it.

“This is not a perfect ordinance, but what we’re trying to do is get dogs off chains,” Richardson said. “We can always come back and amend it if it turns out it’s so weak nobody is paying attention to us.”

Other councilors agreed, including District 5’s Joel Daves, who said there is never going to be a perfect ordinance.

“We can parse this from now until hell freezes over, but there’s not a perfect ordinance,” he said. “What we need to do is take our best shot right now. This is a great first step.”