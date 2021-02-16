Who wants accuracy in the weather forecast? Who wants precision? Who wants both? Who is confused because you thought they were the same?! While they both sound desirable, accuracy and precision are two different things in weather forecasts.

Accuracy is whether something is right or wrong. I’m not alluding to opinions — I’m talking about something that can be objectively measured, like temperature, rainfall or wind.

Precision is the level of detail. I’m not referencing your cousin who tells you every irrelevant detail of a procedure they had. Again, I’m talking about a measurement.

Something can be accurate while not being precise and conversely, something can be precise without being accurate. The goal of any weather forecaster is to be accurate and hit the bullseye.

Last month, the average temperature in Mobile was 51 degrees. That is accurate. Last month, the average temperature in Mobile was 50.8 degrees. That is precise and it is also accurate. If I told you the overall temperature in Mobile last month was 63.946 degrees, that would be very precise but also very inaccurate.

Who can feel the difference between 50.8 degrees and 51 degrees?! When we can’t sense it, precision is not always required.

Meteorologists have always measured rainfall to the hundredths of an inch. January’s rainfall in Mobile was 1.40 inches. Once we move past spring and tally rain totals for the year, using hundredths of an inch has little value. After a few feet of rain on the Gulf Coast, even tenths of an inch is not a big deal, but that would add precision. If you are in a dry climate like southern Arizona, tenths and hundredths of an inch are significant and valuable!

Most folks intuitively get this. It’s why gasoline prices are listed to nine-tenths of a penny, but the smallest increment you can pay is a penny. Why is the nine-tenths always in such a small font? When we drive around pricing gas, we mentally round down, not up. I wonder who benefits from that? I digress.

I see precision fading at the store checkout counter when I pay with cash. Many vendors don’t make a big deal about pennies. While pennies make the price of something precise, the pennies can get in the way of a swift cash transaction. Pennies also make calculations trickier for some people who didn’t have the elementary school math teachers I had. In my occasional fast-food excursion, I can quickly generate a quizzical look from whoever is operating the register when I pay for a $8.37 Number One meal with a $20 bill and two pennies. I digress again.

Your weather app is very precise, showing hourly projections and high-resolution computer models that can show you the pixel over your neighborhood. Weather apps have more value when you realize the precision they show in forecasts and graphical displays is not the same as accuracy. That, precisely, is my point.