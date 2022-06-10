Things are amping up in the race for Alabama’s Public Service Commissioner (PSC) Place 2 seat as a two-time incumbent has been forced to a runoff. The three-member PSC board is in charge of regulating essential utility services in the state, including energy, telecommunications and water.

Current PSC member Chip Beeker and Dadeville candidate Robert McCollum will meet in a runoff for the PSC Place 2 GOP nomination on June 21. Beeker has served on the board since 2014 and is a former Greene County commissioner.

Beeker finished with 43 percent of the vote during the Republican Primary Election on May 25. McCollum finished with 35 percent. They leave behind one candidate Robin Litaker, who received 21 percent. No Democrats are seeking election in the race.

PAC money heavily favors Beeker

The campaign finance support between the two candidates shows Beeker overwhelmingly outpacing McCollum. Beeker has put together $269,950 in war chest capital since Jan. 1, heavily fueled by a $100,000 loan from his business, Beeker Catfish & Cattle Farm in Eutaw.

Political action committee funding has heavily favored Beeker’s reelection with an additional $112,450 in support. Among the largest donations are from Alabama Development PAC, which donated $32,500; Farm PAC – $15,000; and T-Town PAC II – $12,500.

Among significant individual contributions are a $25,000 donation from Jayne Colgrove of Boligee. According to business records, Colgrove is an incorporating officer for REM Directional Drilling, an Alabama company with a history of work on gas pipelines.

McCollum is campaigning on a fraction of Beeker’s capital, showing just $19,300 in contributions — $15,000 of which came since securing a place in the runoff. He has yet to receive a PAC donation.

Beeker — preserving conservative energy policies ‘top priority’

Beeker told Lagniappe he believes he is the best candidate in the race due to his experience in both the public and private sectors. He noted he is an entrepreneur who has started Beeker Timber Services and Beeker Catfish and Cattle Company.

Should he be re-elected to serve a third term, Beeker said he will continue to act in the best interest of Alabama consumers and fight for energy independence.

“My top priority will be fighting liberal policies coming out of Washington like the Green New Deal that will hurt our economy and kill jobs in Alabama,” Beeker said.

Beeker argued that energy costs in Alabama are in line with the national average and he has a proven track record of working in the best interest of consumers to make sure those rates remain there.

The incumbent said he believes all residents should have access to renewable energy resources.

“If a resident would like to add solar panels to their home, they should. If their solar panels do not have the energy storage to service their home, they still have the capability to switch over to regular power and see no disruption to their service,” Beeker said,

Beeker noted that during his time on the PSC, it approved solar initiatives for box stores and military installations.

Asked about coal ash, Beeker said the issue was a matter of federal policymaking.

“At the PSC, we will continue to fight for affordable and reliable energy for our state despite the federal government’s attempts to have us do otherwise,” Beeker said.

McCollum — PSC should serve people, not special interests

McCollum said he was pleasantly surprised by the May 25 primary results and noted he was working with only about $4,000 in campaign contributions at the time. The alternative candidate is a California native living in Tallapoosa, where he has a background in construction and small business. He said he sold three of his business ventures to support himself through the campaign process.

“I saw a need on the PCS for the board to be working for the people and not the corporations,” McCollum said. After looking at Beeker’s performance during his tenure on the board, he chose to challenge him.

McCollum said the main focus of what he would like to accomplish on the PSC is to make it start working for the people of Alabama and not special interest groups. He said campaign contributions prove which candidate is preferred by special interests.

McCollum said he wants to stop the practice of surplus utility taxes being funneled to the state’s general fund, calling the practice a “hidden tax” that is used by legislators as a “slush fund.” He also said he would push to eliminate the solar tax and drive down energy costs by 4 percent in his first term. He noted Alabama has one of the highest average energy bills in the nation.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) puts Alabama’s energy expenses as the third-highest in the nation immediately behind Connecticut. A 2019 report states this is due to air conditioning use during hot, humid summer weather.

McCollum said Alabama Power’s decision to bury in place more than 21 million tons of toxic coal ash at Plant Barry in a pond next to the Mobile River also deserves more scrutiny from the PSC. Alabama Power has already been fined by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management for the storage pond leaching heavy metals into nearby waters, and environmental groups worry a failure of the retention levee could result in millions of tons of coal ash devastating the Mobile-Tensaw Delta.

“The first hurricane that hits that area head-on is going to be one of the biggest disasters we’ve ever seen,” McCollum said.