By Mike Thomason

Ernie Suggs, “The Many Lives of Andrew Young.” Foreword by President Jimmy Carter, Introduction by Gaurav Kumar; NewSouth Books, Montgomery, AL. ISBN 978-1-58838-474-4. Hardcover, 264 pages, $60.

Andrew Young, a native of New Orleans, Congregational minister, civil rights leader, House of Representatives member, United Nations ambassador, mayor of Atlanta and philanthropist, certainly qualifies as a man of many lives. Born on March 12, 1932, he has made remarkable contributions to our country and the world and continues to do so. Born and raised in our neighbor state to the west, he represents the best in our region’s culture.

He grew up in a secure home just off Canal Street. Despite segregation, his was a diverse neighborhood in downtown New Orleans. His father was a dentist and his mother was a Creole school teacher. It was everything one would expect of the Big Easy, but he was expected to do well, respect his elders and prepare himself to be a leader of people. Having started school in the third grade, at age 15 he went to Straight College because his parents did not want him to live far away when he was so young. After two years they let him go to Howard University where he did not excel academically, but was a varsity swimmer and pledged Alpha Phi Alpha, the oldest Black college fraternity. He graduated at age 19.

His father wanted him to be a dentist, but Andrew did not. On the way home to New Orleans, the family stopped at a religious retreat center in North Carolina as there were no motels open to non-Whites. While his parents attended the conference Andrew went running up Kings Mountain as he hoped to go to the Olympics. He overdid it and passed out at the top of the mountain. When he woke up he was amazed to discover how beautiful the natural environment was. He had a religious experience and decided to go to seminary to become a congregational minister, which he did, graduating from Hartford Seminary in Connecticut in 1955.

It was quite a trip for a young Black man from New Orleans, but it was just the beginning. He was asked to spend the summer in Marion, Alabama, at a small church that was struggling. He accepted, and while in the Black Belt town he met his future wife, Jean Childs. They eventually moved to a church in Thomasville, Georgia, where he became involved in the voting rights movement, facing a large Ku Klux Klan opposition. They stayed and faced down the Klan.

Young was making a name for himself and the National Council of Churches invited him to take charge of their young people’s work. Andrew was reluctant to leave the South again, as was Jean, but he accepted working in New York City and traveling extensively across the nation and to foreign countries. He watched as the Civil Rights Movement led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Fred Shuttlesworth, C.T. Vivian and John Lewis advanced the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi and led a movement based on non-violence, which he had earlier adopted in Thomasville.

He and Jean and their family moved back south and he began working with the Southern Christian Leadership Conference. He helped Dr. King keep up with his extensive correspondence, draft speeches, etc. He had first met Dr. King some years earlier, but now they worked so well together that soon Young was in the inner circle of the movement. He traveled to the hot spots of the conflict, Birmingham, St. Augustine and Selma.

By 1963 Young was one of the faces of the movement widely recognized on the nation’s TV and print news. His diplomacy smoothed his acceptance among those who had been and still were the older leaders. Young went everywhere and did anything that was needed. He was with Dr. King when he was murdered in Memphis by James Earl Ray in 1968. By that time, the movement had turned to getting good people to run for and win elective office.

The Voting Rights Act and other legislation sponsored by the Kennedys and Lyndon Johnson had made this possible, and Andrew Young was one of the first to try. In 1970 he ran for mayor of Atlanta and though he lost, he ran for Congress in 1972 and won. He was the first African American from Georgia to win a seat in Congress since Reconstruction. His campaign motto was “Think Young.” After all, Young was a handsome man whose inherent diplomacy impressed those who met him or heard him speak.

He was reelected in 1974 and in 1976, and seemed destined for a long career in the House of Representatives. But shortly after Jimmy Carter was elected president, he asked Young to be the country’s first Black United Nations ambassador. Never one to avoid a challenge, Young accepted. He met with friends and foes alike and managed to defuse conflicts and project a new and welcome United States attitude toward nations in Asia and Africa. He served as UN ambassador until Carter left office, first being given the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1981 by his good friend.

When he and his family returned to Atlanta, he soon turned his attention to local politics. He ran for and won a term as mayor and was overwhelmingly reelected in 1985. He tirelessly promoted the city, saw it grow to attract new residents and businesses. He got the Democratic National Convention to meet in Atlanta in 1988. After leaving the mayor’s office, his greatest accomplishment was getting the 1996 Olympics to come to Atlanta.

The games were a smash hit and the city more than broke even hosting the games. Young got businesses to sponsor the games so the governments of Atlanta and Georgia did not have to do so. He did not get to the Helsinki Olympics in 1951; in 1996 the games came to Andrew Young! Muhammad Ali carried the Olympic Torch in the opening ceremony.

The years that followed were just as busy. Young traveled all over the world, established the Andrew Young Foundation when he was 75 to support sustainable agriculture, and traveled widely to see its success. Over time his foundation has supported many projects in Africa, Asia and North America. As he said himself, “I have had a blessed life….”

Sadly, he did sustain one loss that he simply had to bear. His wife, Jean, died after 45 years of marriage of liver cancer. Fortunately, she asked her friend Carolyn to look after Andrew after her death. Over the next few years, Carolyn and Andrew drew closer. They were married in Cape Town in 1996. Carolyn accompanied Andrew thereafter and there are many happy pictures of the two. Indeed, the last pages of this remarkable book are snapshots of family and friends around the world. Young has enjoyed vigorous good health as has Carolyn. Their lives are full.

“The Many Lives of Andrew Young” speaks with many voices. The author, Ernie Suggs, coordinated the narrative with President Carter and Gaurav Kumar, the president of the Andrew Young Foundation, added information as needed. Andrew Young also tells parts of his remarkable story. The book’s beautiful design and layout were done by Donald Edward Bermudez. Their collaboration is truly remarkable. This is not just a coffee table book; it is as remarkable as its subject, Andrew Young, himself.