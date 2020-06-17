Band: River Dan Band

Date: Friday, June 19 at 8 p.m.

Venue: Cedar Street Social Club, 4 N. Cedar St., cedarstreetsocialclub.com

Tickets: Call 251-378-8028

One of the great things about Mobile’s country scene is not only that it is growing, but it also pulls great up-and-coming artists from around the Southeast. Montgomery country artist River Dan has established quite a following around the Azalea City. River Dan’s sound is riddled with traditional country influences that has made him a standout in Alabama’s indie country scene. From banjo to guitar, River Dan is a talented master of the strings. This country artist uses his time both on the stage and in the studio to give his audience a dirt road sermon on the “trials and tribulations of the life of a simple man, blondes and being a rambler.”

In 2017, River Dan released “Substance Abuse and a Woman on the Loose.” This album is filled with the deep baritone sounds and bright acoustic work that made country icons such as Waylon Jennings an iconic country figure. From big stomping tracks such as “All the Time” to the album’s jaunty title track, River Dan’s first studio impression was a memorable one. The replication of this album’s vibe in a live environment just reinforced his place in Alabama’s country scene.

Last year, River Dan released what may be a preview of what could be his next album. “Living My Best Life” is an obligatory country anthem filled with the pleasures and satisfaction of a simple existence. With doubled vocal work and harmonica, the hooks and overtures scattered across this track showcases River Dan’s evolution as a songwriter while maintaining the traditional country qualities for which he is known.