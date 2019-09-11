To the editor:

Since ALDOT was prepared to hand over the Wallace Tunnel, Bayway and the new bridge to another entity for their financial benefit, my suggestion is for them to give it to us and we build it for our benefit.

As outrageous as this may sound, it is much more feasible than you may realize. We create an authority spanning both counties with the bonding authority to borrow the money needed to build and maintain the entire project. Yes, this would have to be repaid with tolls, but we design them for our benefit.

The purpose of the project should be for our economic benefit, not that of a private company. We decide if we want a designated bike and pedestrian trail on the bridge. We decide how much to discount local commuters. We decide pricing structures for local dray trucks hauling containers in and out of our container port.

If this project was attractive enough to draw three international groups vying for the right to own this asset, then surely there is enough revenue for us to pay the bills and turn their profit into our discounts and benefits.

Green Suttles III

Mobile