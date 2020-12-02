Band: “Legends in Concert: A Merry Country Christmas”

Date: Nov. 20 through Jan. 3

Venue: OWA Theater, 205 N. OWA Blvd. (Foley), visitowa.com

Tickets: $17.95 to $44.95, available through the OWA website

“Legends in Concert” has become one of OWA’s most popular attractions. Each week, a talented lineup of entertainers bring some of musical entertainment’s most popular names (both past and present) to this entertainment destination. With impressive production surrounding them, these performers replicate the look, stage presence and vocals of their chosen celebrity. Ultimately, the impersonators provide a vivid live show that makes audience members feel like they are watching the actual performer. With the holiday season in session, “Legends in Concert” will be getting into the spirit of the season with “Legends in Concert: A Merry Country Christmas.”

“A Merry Country Christmas” has gathered a seasoned group of premiere impersonators to “pay tribute to country music royalty.” This musical holiday celebration will begin with Brian Setzer Orchestra’s version of “Jingle Bells.” Afterward, Corrie Sachs will provide her interpretation of Reba McEntire. Stacey Whitton promises to give an “uncanny” portrayal of Shania Twain before transforming into Martina McBride. No legendary country show would be complete without a visit from Garth Brooks. Shawn Gerhard will be portraying this electrifying country star. Finally, the audience will get a case of “Blue Christmas” courtesy of Leo Days’ tribute to Elvis Presley.

The grand finale will consist of Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s “Christmas Eve in Sarajevo” followed by the entire cast regaling the crowd with “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”

“A Merry Country Christmas” will be a chance to spark the holiday spirit alongside these legends of country music.