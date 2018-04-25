Band: The Cedric Brooks Project presents: All Things Stevie

Date: Thursday, April 26, 7:30 p.m.

Venue: The Locale, 4128 Government St., 251-583-2863

Tickets: $25, available at www.cedricbrooksproject.com

Even before he became a teen, Stevie Wonder (Stevland Hardaway Morris) was energizing crowds with his electrifying live performance of “Fingertips (Part 1).” Wonder probably had no idea he was laying the foundation for an iconic music career spanning more than 50 years. Those decades brought the world a seemingly endless series of hits, including “Uptight (Everything’s Alright),” “Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours,” “Superstition,” “Boogie on Reggae Woman” and many, many more.

Local keyboardist Cedric Brooks will pay homage to Wonder with a special one-night event in the heart of the Azalea City. Brooks and an 11-piece band will take their audience through the decades of Wonder’s career.

Many may wonder (no pun intended) how this show might compare with a contemporary Stevie Wonder concert. Those who have seen him in recent years have witnessed live performances dominated by his live improvisation on the keyboard, with his hits taking a back seat. This show will allow fans to enjoy numerous hits from Wonder’s catalog expertly performed by a lineup of talented Azalea City musicians.