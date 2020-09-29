The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board called a special meeting today to adopt a new emergency rule requiring all on-premises licensees to abide by the directives of the State Health Officer. According to a news release, at a minimum, licensees are required to admit no more than 50 percent of the occupancy limits, require each patron to wear a face covering, stay a minimum of six feet distance between individuals and groups, and maintain and encourage the use of hand sanitizers at all entrances.

Any ABC licensee found to be in violation of this emergency order or any subsequent directive of the State Health Officer shall be subject to immediate suspension of their ABC license pursuant to Code of Alabama 1975 §28-3A-24(b) and §41-22-19(d).

The new emergency rule replaces one adopted by the Board on Aug. 1, which required licensees to end alcohol sales by 11 p.m. and alcohol purchased prior to 11 had to be consumed by 11:30 p.m. Bars may now resume their normal operating hours.

By law, the new emergency rule will be in effect for a maximum of 120 days, unless the Board votes to modify or rescind it.