The new Alabama law allowing shipments of wine directly to consumers has opened the doors of wineries all over the country to state residents, but not all are taking advantage, it seems.

Despite the new law, local resident Jack Lynch said he was unable to recently take advantage of a recent sale at an Oregon winery he enjoyed because of the state’s licensing requirements.

The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board does require an annual $200 licensing fee and a $50 application fee to deliver wine directly to buyers, ABC spokesman Daniel Dye wrote in an email. For establishments that choose not to get a license under the new law, the old shipment method is still available, Dye wrote in an email.

“Wineries may still ship wine to ABC stores for consumers to pick up and pay state taxes,” he wrote.

In Lynch’s case, the Oregon winery looked into this and even asked him for a store location to send the wine too, but apparently didn’t like any of their options.

While the winery in question chose not to participate, Dye said a total of 39 wineries have received direct shipment licenses through the state process.

Republican State Rep. Terri Mitchell, who sponsored the bill in the House, said the license was put in place so the state could still get its share of money from a transaction.

“It’s what most other states were doing,” she said.

The fee, Mitchell said, is in line with what other states in the region are charging for licenses.

The licensing fee in Georgia, however, is $50 per year and it’s called a “special order shipper’s permit.” In Tennessee, the state charges a $300 non-refundable application fee and a license fee of $150 per year for the privilege.