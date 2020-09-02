Though isolation has been a theme for 2020, some of us keep reaching out in search of inclusion and introduction. That spirit of playing with distances — literal and metaphorical — is the foundation of the latest exhibit at downtown’s Alabama Contemporary Art Center (ACAC).

The highly conceptual show, “East 7,” turns the unassuming into the provocative and imbues it with fuel for reflection. Its creative body, Land Report art collective, is not only new to the Azalea City but deals with distance as an integral part of its union.

“We’re everywhere,” Land Report artist Brian Jobe said. “Jason [Brown] and I are in Tennessee. Leticia [Bajuyo] was in Indiana but now she teaches at Texas A&M–Corpus Christi, and Dave [Jones] Pat [Kikut] and Shelby [Shadwell] are in Laramie, Wyoming.”

Nashville is home for Jobe, where he is executive director and co-founder of Tri-Star Arts, a Tennessee-focused contemporary arts organization.

“[Tri-Star has] exhibitions, projects, speakers, a new TV show we’re doing,” Jobe said. “We have the grants and we have a big statewide show coming in 2022 called the Tennessee Triennial. We have a pair of sculptures by Hank Willis Thomas we created and placed on the Memphis waterfront.”

Jobe described Land Report’s common denominator as Knoxville. Brown was Jobe’s University of Tennessee undergrad teacher, a mentor turned peer. They had two-person exhibitions close to a decade ago.

“Leticia is a UT grad,” Jobe said. “She finished, I think, my freshman year there so I remember seeing her. I didn’t know her then.”

Jones also had Brown as a grad teacher. He and Jobe finished their Bachelor of Studio Art degrees in the same time frame. He has regularly exhibited with Kikut and Shadwell.

“Our work just always seems to fit together in the same room so we’re just going to keep riding the wave,” Jobe said.

And how did they end up in Mobile? That goes back to ACAC Executive Director Elizabet Elliott’s prior job at the Mobile Museum of Art.

“A big part of my job is to stalk and creep on artists,” Elliott teased. “I saw their name somewhere — maybe part of an exhibition I was following — but loved the idea of a collective that’s not based on geographic location but based on themes in their work.”

Elliott remembered them when she became curator at ACAC. She reached out in early 2019, by Jobe’s recollection. Their commonalities — both were new regional regranting partners with the Warhol Foundation — and from there, everything flowed downhill, from the Smokies to the Gulf.

Land Report’s individual specialties and focus initially seem disparate. Bajuyo explores “perceptions of value to foster awareness of social amnesia’s role on consumer behavior.”

Brown is influenced by “the politics of mountaintop removal” in his work.

Jones is drawn to desert environments and utilizes “experimental interactions, model scale sculpture and large-scale outdoor works.”

Kikut relays a fascination with horizon lines through a series of paintings generally utilizing “flat Midwestern landscapes as his muse.”

Shadwell employs “ephemeral images” from highway road cameras, mining operations and the “optical nature of the salt flats” in drawing, sculpture and video installation.

Jobe is interested in pathways, in making site-specific focal points. He wants viewers moving their feet.

“If a sculpture asks something of you or invites a certain footpath, it engages your muscle memory. So, if you have a big art day, see a lot of work like during a day in New York [City] and there’s almost like sensory overload, you may be more likely to remember pieces that ask your body to do something,” Jobe said.

It’s the approach he takes with “Mirror Extended (5),” one of his three pieces in the Mobile show. Fifteen found window screens stand in a row, separated by pavers chalked to create a spectrum flowing from one end to the next.

Another of his pieces, “Hot Wells,” was completed with a geographic and geologic element of local origin, something less about just footsteps and more about bare feet. You’ll have to see it to fill in the rest.

The show runs through Oct. 23.

While Land Report’s Mobile debut is new territory for them, it covers familiar ground seen since Elliott’s influence arrived at the contemporary arthouse at 301 Conti Street. Exhibits are in faster rotation, bringing in more names for locals to encounter, new vision to shake up the scene.

It’s a fresh change for an old town. Now if our viral overlords will only cooperate, we can indulge to the full extent.