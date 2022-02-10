The certified public accountant who uncovered mass financial abuse at the Prichard Water and Sewer Board last month issued a statement this afternoon to Lagniappe under the condition of anonymity.

The full statement is below:

In June 2021, the Prichard Water and Sewer Board contracted me to assist with the performance of financial analysis and bond consulting. I did not perform an audit.

In January 2022, three Board members asked me to analyze credit card statements for the period December 2018 to October 2021.

In performing my analysis, I used the reasonable person standard. A common use of this standard is as a test that asks whether the decisions made were legitimate and designed to remedy a certain issue under the circumstances at the time. Courts use this standard to look at both the ultimate decision, and the process by which a party went about making that decision.

In essence, I asked would a reasonable person make these credit card transactions. As outlined in my report, the transactions brought to the attention of the Board are not reasonable and do not align with guidance provided by the Alabama Ethics Commission.

The members of the Prichard Water and Sewer Board asked me, “How could this happen?”

As a Certified Public Accountant, l believe all internal controls and safeguards failed due to a lack of segregation of duties. One person had custody of the assets, authorized the transactions and then approved those transactions. The fiscal services department also failed by not reporting the fraudulent transactions. Though two Prichard Water and Sewer Board members filed ethics complaints, the remaining Board members did not exercise their responsibilities: the duty of care, the duty of obedience and the duty of loyalty.

Finally, the Certified Public Accountant the Board contracted for the annual audit did not adequately perform fraud risk assessments. Members of the Board informed me that the CPA did not annually circulate a fraud risk questionnaire that asked whether they had been notified of fraud or personally had suspicions that fraud may be occurring, which is a common practice in audits.

My report represents approximately 20 percent of what I believe could be a $1.5 million or more fraud. In my 27 years in governmental finance, this is the biggest case of fraud I have ever seen. In my professional opinion, this may eventually lead to embezzlement, mail fraud, wire fraud and credit card fraud charges.

The residents of the City of Prichard deserve better.