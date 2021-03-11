A Bay Minette pastor who pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual abuse of a minor last month — spending five hours in jail as a result — has now withdrawn his plea, citing “exculpatory evidence” that has since come to light. Norman Washington, pastor of Faith Community Full Gospel Church, was initially arrested in March 2019 on three counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of enticing a child, after a grand jury found probable cause he was abusing a 12-year-old girl who was living in his home.

According to court records, investigators also found evidence Washington previously abused two other girls, aged 15 and 17 at the time, alleging “he is motivated by an unnatural sexual desire for underage females.”

As Lagniappe previously reported, Washington pleaded guilty to one charge of second-degree sexual abuse Feb. 1 and was sentenced to one year in county jail, but the sentence was suspended in favor of time served “plus one day in jail or to become SORNA (Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act) compliant.” He ultimately spent just over five hours in jail before he was released, but under the plea, he was also subject to two years of unsupervised probation and $710 in fees, fines and assessments.

On Feb. 5, before he became SORNA compliant, Washington filed a motion to stay his sentence and a motion to withdraw his plea, submitted a handwritten letter to the court from someone purported to be his 17-year-old female granddaughter. The granddaughter, an alleged victim in one of the cases, wrote she “would like to recant all accusations spoken against my grandfather (Norman Washington). None of those events took place, and I only said those things because I was upset with him at the moment.”

The writer explained she was under the stress of the foster care system at the time she made accusations against Washington and “I don’t want to see my grandad suffer because of something I said when I wasn’t mentally stable.” Washington also sought to change his attorneys.

In correspondence to the court from prosecutors, Assistant District Attorney Kristi Hagood noted the state dropped three other charges against Washington in exchange for his guilty plea. Hagood objected to the motion to stay the sentence, arguing Washington is “currently convicted for sexual abuse in the second degree. As such, the state proffers that the defendant is currently responsible for complying with the requirements of SORNA and that this honorable court should deny the defendant’s motion to stay.”

A hearing on the matter was conducted Feb. 25 in front of Baldwin County Circuit Court Judge Joe Norton. Washington appeared with a new attorney and the complaining witness in the case was there alongside a court-appointed guardian ad litem.

On March 1, Norton ruled Washington could withdraw his guilty plea, but the state could reinstate each of the four original charges levied against him. Prosecutors indicated they would bring the cases to trial, and a date has tentatively been set for mid-April. Washington remains subject to bond conditions in place at the time he entered his guilty plea.

If Washington is found guilty, he could face one to 10 years in state prison on each charge, plus penalties of at least $15,000. The Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office has not responded to a request to comment on the case. A phone number for Washington indicated his voicemail account was full.