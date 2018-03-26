A man connected to several protests following the police-involved killing of a black teenager in Mobile has been arrested and charged with capital murder. Kenneth Glasgow, 52, was arrested by Dothan police along with another suspect and both were charged with capital murder.

On Sunday at approximately 10:50 p.m. Dothan Police officers responded to a suspicious vehicle at Stringer Street A.M.E. Church in Dothan. While officers were in the area they discovered a wrecked vehicle at the intersection of Lake Street and Allen Road.

One of those vehicles was occupied by Ms. Breunia Jennings, 23, of Dothan. Jennings was pronounced dead at the scene. Her cause of death was a gunshot wound.

Several people at the scene were detained and taken to the Dothan Police Department for interviews. After interviews were completed police made two arrests. Along with Glasgow, Jamie Emmanuel Townes was arrested for capital murder.

Glasgow and members of his group known as The Ordinary Peoples’ Society (TOPS) held a press conference in Mobile in 2016 calling for justice for Michael Moore, a teenager who was shot and killed by Mobile Police officer Harold Hurst after being stopped in a stolen car and reaching for a gun in his waistband.

Before the facts of the investigation were disclosed, Glasgow and supporters demanded Hurst be charged in the shooting. The group also asked the MPD to stop releasing false statements related to the shooting and asked the department to release its use-of-force policy. At the time, Glasgow threatened to blockade the intersection of Interstates 10 and 65.

Hurst was never charged in the shooting death, but resigned from MPD late last year.