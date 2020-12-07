Sunday morning, South Alabama Director of Athletics Dr. Joel Erdmann informed head football coach Steve Campbell he would not be retained for the final year of his four-year contract. Shortly after that conversation, Erdmann began his search for a new coach.

He joined Campbell for a 2 p.m. meeting with the players to inform the team of the decision, but then returned to the phones — both outgoing and incoming calls — to begin his search for the coach who will take over the program that just completed its 12th season of play and its first in brand new Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Erdmann said he is open to talking with all candidates he feels could best serve the Jaguars’ program and move it forward in the seasons ahead.

“The slate is clean,” Erdmann said. “One side of the ball or the other (offensive- or defensive-minded coach) is acceptable, if it’s the right person. Appropriate knowledge of scheme and appropriate knowledge of strategy and a history of recruiting obviously is key. But I do think college football demands unquestionable leadership abilities and within that area of leadership, the establishment and maintenance of relationships with all different groups — student athletes, staff, surrounding administration, campus life and the community that we serve.

“So yes, there are the football aspects, but I think what is key in our particular timeframe and our particular need is a clear vision and the ability for people within the circle to understand what their role is in achieving that vision, and that mandates a willingness to be external in nature and reach out.”

The early signing day of Wednesday, Dec. 16 is fast approaching. Erdmann said it would be advantageous to have a coach in place ahead of that date, but he also noted he won’t let that date force him to make a quick decision.

“Yes, it does,” he said when asked if the date emphasizes a fast-track approach to a hiring. “If we are able to secure the right person prior to the early signing date, that is obviously the preference. The early signing date is obviously an important date that is definitely on our radar. However, if we are unable to secure the right person in that timeframe and it requires going beyond the signing date to get the right person, that is of more value for us and for the program.”

Erdmann is not taking on the task of finding a new coach alone. A search firm has been hired and there are others within the South Alabama circle who will assist Erdmann in the task. Ultimately, it will be Erdmann who selects a coach, then presents the nominee to school administrators who will then present the nominee to the school’s board of directors for approval.

“There is a small group,” Erdmann said of the committee assisting him. “I am leading it, but there is a small group that is helping with the search to provide advice and feedback, and we are using an external firm, Parker Search out of Atlanta.”

Several lists of candidates have been presented already on various media websites and social media has been active with those offering up their suggestions as to who should be the next South Alabama head football coach. Erdmann said less than 24 hours after announcing Campbell had been fired he had already received several calls from coaches or representatives of coaches concerning the opening.

“Yes, absolutely; I’ve been impressed with those who have already been in contact,” he said. “Twenty-four hours had not yet passed and yet in that brief timeframe the amount of interest from highly qualified people and people on their behalf really speaks volumes about the university, the football program, about the city of Mobile and about the region of south Alabama.

“We that live here, I think, recognize what we have, and I think for a growing number who have not been here, word on the street is that you need to take a look at that (South Alabama job); that’s a pretty darn good situation in a great city and a great area of the country. I do think people are turning their heads (and looking at South Alabama) who previously would not have turned their heads.”

South Alabama is coming off a 4-7 season. The Jags lost their season finale last Saturday at home 29-0 to arch rival Troy University. It was the fifth loss by the Jags’ in their final six games of the year and included a stretch in which the team lost four straight games.

Campbell was 9-26 in his three seasons at South Alabama. In his previous stops as a head coach — Delta State, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Central Arkansas — Campbell had never had a losing season and he won a national championship at Delta State (NCAA Division II, 2000) and Mississippi Gulf Coast (National Junior College Athletic Association, 2007). However, he was unable to lead the Jags to a winning season in his three seasons at the helm.

He was inducted into the NJCAA Hall of Fame in 2014 and was president of the NJCAA Coaches Association in 2012.