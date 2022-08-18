The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) announced two public hearing dates for the State of Alabama’s Action Plan for Hurricanes Sally and Zeta which both struck the Gulf Coast in 2019.

Over $500 million in long-term recovery funds are set to be dispersed once the hearings are held and an action plan is adopted by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) with initial funding expected to come in March 2023. The funds are to be used on hurricane recovery, mitigation, housing, community and economic development, vulnerable populations and other needs to be addressed in the disaster-affected areas.

Affected areas from the two hurricanes eligible for the funds are Mobile, Baldwin, Escambia and Clarke counties.

The first public hearing for interested parties to share their input on how the funds should be distributed is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12, at 10 a.m. at the city of Bay Minette John F. Rhodes Civic Center. A second public hearing is scheduled for the following day on Tuesday, Sept. 13, beginning at 2 p.m. The hearing will be located at the city of Prichard’s A.J. Cooper Municipal Complex.





