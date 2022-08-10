Officials with the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs hope that a listening session Wednesday morning involving leaders from four area counties will help them decide how to spend more than $500 million in long-term recovery funds allocated in the wake of hurricanes Sally and Zeta in 2020.

Representatives from Mobile, Baldwin, Clarke and Escambia counties were on-hand to gather information regarding the grant dispersal process and raise questions about what is eligible to be covered by the funds.

ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell addressed the media following the session and said he was encouraged by the turnout from local officials in what he hopes will be a helpful effort in ensuring that the money makes its way into the areas where it is needed most.

“I was very hopeful for a great turnout. That is a very important way for us to gauge so that we can see what interest there was. So it was very enlightening and encouraging to see all the municipalities and county officials that came out today.”

While most of the questions raised by local officials were in regards to ways to improve and repair infrastructure damaged by the storm, ADECA officials made it clear most of the money will be used for housing, with the rest of the money going to economic revitalization and infrastructure improvement.

However, a minimum of $401,001,600 — 80 percent of the HUD-approved aid — must be spent on the four identified counties with a portion of the funds required to be aimed at projects reducing greater impact from natural disasters.

Housing examples eligible for the money as laid out by the department include homeowner rehabilitation, buyout and acquisition, public housing rehabilitation, affordable housing and single and multi-family affordable housing.

With most of the money heading towards housing improvements and repairs, the infrastructure examples include FEMA/AMGP match, streets, sewers, public facilities and parks and recreation.

As for the economic revitalization addressed in the session, the department says that small business grants/loans, business technology assistance, facade and street improvements, infrastructure in support of economic development, small business incubators and workforce training will be eligible in some instances.

An action plan must be delivered by November 20 on how to use the money with approval for the plan expected in January.

Officials were sure to inform attendees that the funding is not currently in the state’s hands but initial funding is expected to begin in March 2023.

One stipulation regarding usage of the funds addressed by ADECA is that there cannot be a duplication of benefits. For those that received money from FEMA to address repairs or other needs, the HUD money cannot be used for the same type of issue.

In addition to no duplication of benefits, officials also laid out ineligible activities the money cannot be spent on including income payments, forced mortgage payoffs, private utilities, political activities and government expenses.

The deadline for the spending of HUD money has to be completed six years from the initial disbursement. That deadline figures to be set for around February 2029.

A public hearing session is tentatively scheduled for 10 a.m. September 11 in Bay Minette, with another session to follow September 12 in Prichard at 2 p.m., however those dates could be changed.