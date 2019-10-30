Lance LeFleur, the director of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM), spoke to Lagniappe last week to explain the department’s role in regulating the closure of the state’s 12 coal ash ponds, including the largest at Plant Barry in North Mobile County. In statements mirroring a set of talking points subsequently provided by the department, LeFleur said the Alabama Environmental Management Act, originally passed in 1982, has no stipulations requiring the “clean closure” of coal ash ponds or related facilities, and unlike other states, the Alabama Legislature has expressed no intent of amending the existing law.

“Virginia and North Carolina, through an act of each of their Legislatures, in effect required excavation or clean closure,” he said, adding “nationwide, about 31 percent of the coal ash impoundments are anticipated to be closed by clean closure or excavation.”

But LeFleur said in light of widespread opposition to “cap-in-place” procedures by environmental groups across the state and the insinuation that clean closure is the leading method of pond closure elsewhere, even those numbers are vague.

“For example, in Georgia they have three separate coal ash ponds, all unlined, and they will be taking two of those coal ash ponds and putting them into the third one,” he said. “So in effect two ponds will be clean-closed, and they still have the one that will be capped-in-place. So it’s a little misleading to say two were clean-closed, since all of the material is going into another one.

But nonetheless, 31 percent nationwide are destined to be clean-closed.”

Part of the argument for clean closure is that even after coal ash ponds are capped-in-place, the waste material encapsulated in unlined ponds may continue to contaminate groundwater. Both ADEM and Alabama Power, which owns 11 coal ash ponds in the state, admitted as much when the company agreed to pay a total of $1.25 million in fines for groundwater violations at five of its ponds earlier this year, including one that had already been capped.

LeFleur said although “there are many people who feel that bigger penalties result in better compliance with permit conditions, that way of thinking is not born out by reality, research and what happens on the ground.” The maximum allowable fine under the Alabama Environmental Management Act is $250,000 per violation, although higher penalties can be sought in litigation.

“In the case of Alabama Power, we determined the maximum penalty was appropriate and in order to begin the process of closing these facilities and beginning to clean up the groundwater, rather than spending years in court, we wanted to get the process done immediately,” LeFleur said. “And we took the action very quickly after we became aware of the groundwater contamination and we are well along the path of getting it cleaned up.”

He acknowledged the maximum statutory fine may be a negligible amount to pay for a company like Alabama Power, which reported $5.5 billion in retail revenue in 2017. But it also shouldn’t overshadow the company’s significant investment in federally mandated pond closures.

“The penalty will be an exceptionally small amount compared to the closure and groundwater remediation, that total will be more than $1 billion,” he said. “So whether [the fine] was $250,000 or $2 million, it’s very small compared to the cost that must be incurred to close and clean up these sites, and we want that process to move along as quickly as possible.”

Meanwhile, LeFleur also argued fines have not proven to be an effective deterrent for noncompliance with environmental regulations.

“In Alabama and throughout the nation, the biggest contributor to compliance is inspections,” he said. “The second biggest contributor is technical assistance and informal enforcement and a distant, distant third is penalties. You can do between five and 10 informal actions, in effect education or technical assistance, for each formal enforcement action, and it’s a much better use of resources. We have been pursuing a process of high inspection rates and high informal enforcement actions and as a result, we have among the lowest violation rates in the nation.”

LeFleur emphasized that ADEM’s regulatory authority over coal ash pond closures meets or exceeds that imposed by the Environmental Protection Agency, which itself has determined cap-in-place is an acceptable method.

“The federal rules for [coal ash] are comparable to our state [coal ash] rules and in the federal rules, they allow for capping of coal ash ponds under certain circumstances,” he said. “And the circumstances are the same circumstances under which they will allow the capping of hazardous waste sites. Capping of hazardous waste sites has been developed and implemented over a period of least 40 years, not just in Alabama but throughout the nation, and if a proposal that ultimately comes to us after back and forth [with the power companies] meets the requirements of the regulations, we are obligated to approve that method of closing the ash ponds. If we do not allow that method to be utilized and it meets the requirements and regulations, we will be sued, and they will win.”

LeFleur said beyond the actual closure of any pond, the groundwater remediation element “often gets overlooked.”

“That will be a part of the permit, so groundwater remediation will take place and any proposal will have an obligation for performance,” he said. “If, for example, they start a remediation plan and it’s not showing results that are necessary to meet the groundwater standards, then they have to redo their plan and undertake advanced procedures to make sure the groundwater will be remediated regardless of what manner of closure may be used related to the coal ash facility.”

During its first semi-annual assessment monitoring event in August, Alabama Power acknowledged levels of arsenic and cobalt detected in the groundwater at Plant Barry’s coal ash pond exceeded protection standards, but pledged to “continue to complete groundwater monitoring and reporting activities as required” under state and federal statutes. As Lagniappe reported last week, the Alabama Environmental Management Commission approved a one-year contract extension with LeFleur as director on Oct. 18, despite an overwhelming number of public comments encouraging his termination.