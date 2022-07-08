On Friday afternoon, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) publicly filed a proposed consent order for the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board which would fine the agency nearly a quarter of a million dollars and require a number of remediations.

According to a 16-page order, fines for wastewater violations and reporting failures could mean the water system is on the hook to pay $234,675.The steep fines are largely due to severe sanitary sewer overflows (SSO) deficiencies that amount to fines of $202,350 and wastewater permit violations that amount to $18,400. An additional $12,500 penalty has been recommended for the history of the violations in the utility system.

Violations include:

Wastewater permit limitation violations

Late submittal of Discharge Monitoring Reports (DMRs);

Late submittal of noncompliance notification reports;

Failure to comply with discharge monitoring and record-keeping requirements;

Failure to properly operate and maintain all facilities and systems of treatment and control;

Failure to include all analyses performed on DMRs;

Unpermitted discharges in the form of SSO notices;

Failure to notify ADEM, the public and the county health department of SSOs in a timely manner; and

Failure to monitor stormwater parameters.

According to the order, the Prichard Water Board can elect to participate in a supplemental environmental project at a 3:1 dollar ratio that would be subject to approval by ADEM. This means the environmental project would have to be valued at $469,350. Taking that route could reduce the water utility’s fines to $78,225. If the project is not completed, ADEM would require the full penalty amount to be paid.

If issued, the order would require the fine to be paid and the Prichard Water Board to submit an engineering report, submit progress reports, develop and implement an SSO response plan and submit a certification of compliance.

ADEM’s notice of the proposed consent order initiates a 30-business-day period where comments can be made and hearings requested.