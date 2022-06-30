Environmental groups are claiming victory after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) agreed there were deficiencies in air quality permits issued by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM)’s for Alabama Power’s Plant Barry near Mobile.

In an order signed June 14, an EPA administrative court sided with a coalition of three environmental organizations, partially granting two of nine objections involving ADEM ‘s air pollution controls for sulfur dioxide (SO2) under National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS).

The EPA agreed that ADEM needed to adjust its permit to provide additional background and explanation regarding the SO2 standards and limitations. The court has also advised ADEM to revise its permit to include reasonable precautions for SO2 controls, such as water application to materials, to mitigate fugitive dust from the use of coal at the site. ADEM will have 90 days to remediate the deficiencies in the permit.

Plant Barry first obtained a permit in 2003 and has been required to renew it every five years. ADEM issued its latest permit in February 2021. The Mobile Environmental Justice Action Coalition (MEJAC), Sierra Club and Group Against Smog and Pollution (GASP) joined in a complaint against the permit after they claimed they found Plant Barry to have SO2 emissions that exceeded standards. The EPA has previously determined that short-term exposure to SO2 gas can affect the lungs and heart. The groups further claimed that Plant Barry’s plume’s radius includes a high percentage of Black and indigenous peoples with high rates of poverty and cancer.

MEJAC President Ramsey Sprague said the decision by EPA was “leadership on the letter of the law” regarding rules under the Clean Air Act (CAA) and said it reinforces the importance of record-keeping as an essential function in preventing environmental abuse.

“We’re encouraged by EPA’s rejection of the ADEM Clean Air Act pollution permit for Plant Barry,” Sprague said. “We are committed to ongoing, fair scrutiny of power plant pollution with partners like GASP and Sierra Club, especially where it impacts communities already overburdened with many other types of pollution.”

GASP Executive Director Michael Hansen said the ruling was a win for accountability.

“State and local agencies are far too often asleep at the wheel, and they are now on notice. ADEM now has the opportunity to draft a stronger, more protective permit for Alabama Power’s Plant Barry,” Hansen said.

ADEM Air Division Chief Ron Gore told Lagniappe the action by the EPA was “unusual” but should not be considered an indictment on the agency’s permits. He noted Plant Barry’s permit is still active despite the rulings but said the decisions will make permit writing more strenuous going forward and alter criteria for similar facilities.

Gore said ADEM already requires water application for dust at facilities near residential areas. He said the issue is not a matter of health impacts but more of a nuisance, and many facilities apply water to benefit their work environment. He said Plant Barry may be doing so already. Alabama Power did not immediately confirm if water application was practiced at its site.

Gore believes the actions have much to do with policies being promoted by President Joe Biden’s administration. He said this is a rare change of pace in terms of permitting that follows trends being experienced in other states, specifically Texas and Louisiana where it is common for multiple plants to be located in a single vicinity and create compounding effects.

“This is the first time we’ve ever had someone say that we need to do things differently,” Gore said. “Three-hundred facilities in Alabama have been receiving these permits every five years for the past three decades.”

Gore said the Supreme Court’s ruling Thursday regarding air pollution regulations does not affect its Plant Barry permit. Gore told Lagniappe that decision holds that Congress is tasked with making laws and not administrative agencies.