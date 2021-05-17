The city of Mobile’s new zoning code looks to modernize the laws around development, which haven’t been updated since the 1960s.

The Mobile City Council could begin debate on the new Unified Development Code as early as Tuesday, when the item appears as a first read on the meeting agenda. The council — as it does with many items — should delay a vote on the UDC for at least a week.

Build Mobile Executive Director Shayla Beaco said the council has a month to approve the recommendation from the Planning Commission. Beaco believes the city has worked out many of the areas of concern among developers and residents, as the zoning ordinance faces final passage.

“The UDC is not perfect, but it’s a huge step forward,” Beaco told reporters Monday afternoon. “It includes form-based standards with design requirements for buildings with flexible standards. As long as developers stay within those standards no public hearing is needed.”

To protect residents, Beaco said the new zoning ordinance would require a developer hold a neighborhood meeting before an application can be made. The ordinance also consists of neighborhood overlay districts that can be fashioned to require a developer to only bring forth an application that fits within a certain framework.

For instance, an overlay district in the Africatown neighborhood follows closely with a development plan residents of the area pushed in 2015, Beaco said. The new code, among other things, requires a larger buffer between new industry and residential property, she said.

The Village of Spring Hill also has its own overlay district, but the code allows for more districts to be created in the future, Beaco said.

Even for areas outside of overlay districts, the code is meant to help development fit in better among neighborhoods. Where the 1960s-era code promoted separation between uses, the new code is designed to enhance neighborhoods and help make communities more walkable, Beaco said.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson called the UDC one of the “most important pieces of legislation” he’s been a part of in almost eight years helming the city.

“It’s in the top two or three things we’ve done,” he said.

In the four years since the city began the new code, there have been five versions of it, he said. Each one, Stimpson said, is “a little bit simpler, a little clearer.” The city has conducted 150 community meetings on the code and has received over 1,000 public comments, he said.

“The document we’ve submitted to the council is a foundational document, which means it can be adjusted with an ease that doesn’t exist today,” Stimpson said. “It’s a compromise document that is in the best interest of all the groups and the city.”