It’s finally Nappie Time!
Because of the shutdown, we delayed voting in the Nappies Finals. But as businesses are now being allowed to open back up, we can now announce the finalists and dates.
Nappie Finals voting will begin at noon on Wednesday, June 3 and will conclude at midnight on June 28 at votenappies.com. The winners will be announced in July. We have not made a decision on the ceremony yet, as we will have to see if it will be possible to adhere to social distancing guidelines, but we will still be giving out banners to the winners even if we are not able to have the ceremony, and we will still have our annual Readers’ Choice Awards issue. We also have some fun back-up plans in mind too for the ceremony should we not be able to have it at The Saenger. But we hope to be back at the Saenger with all of you, of course!
Today, we are announcing the nominees in CITY LIFE. We will announce EATS AND DRINKS and NIGHTLIFE on Thursday and Media, Arts and Politicos on Friday. The reason for the incremental release is we are still tabulating, so please be patient if you are in another group. We will announce them as soon as we have them ready.
We do our best to make sure names are spelled correctly with help from “The Google,” but the voters enter in the names, so sometimes some slip by us. If you have a spelling correction, please email nappie@lagniappemobile.com with the subject line Spelling Correction, and we will get it updated.
So without further adieu, we present the 2020 Nappie CITY LIFE finalists…
CITY LIFE
Best Mobilian Right Now
Chief Slacambamarinco IV
Ginger Woechan
Hunter Rodriguez: The Can Man
Mayor Sandy Stimpson
Uncle Henry
Virginia Guy
Best Baldwinian Right Now
Anne Dorman
Brandon M. Caten
Crystal Cherney
Hayley Maulsby
Lynn Oldshue
Mayor Karin Wilson
Quintessential Mobilian
Chief Slacambamarinco IV
Delane Bond
Fred Richardson
James West
Juanita Smith
Preston Griffith
Quintessentially Baldwin
Ben Trione
Herb Malone
Pete Blohme
Tony Kennon
Winston Groom
Zana Price
Best Mobile Police Officer
Officer Bunky Bishop
Officer Deron McMichael
Officer Frank Collier
Officer Jeremy March
Officer Michael Anderson
Officer Rashaud Grayson
Best Mobile Firefighter
Andy Morgan
Bradley Zirlott
Chase Ludlam
Matt Graham
Richard Miller
Tony McCarron
Best Annual Fundraising Event
American Cancer Society Chili Cook-off
Bras for a Cause Gulf Coast
Downtown Cajun Cook-off
Junior League of Mobile Christmas Jubilee
Mobile SPCA Giant Rummage Sale
Ronald McDonald House Little Black Dress
Best Hotel
Hampton Inn and Suites- Downtown
Malaga Inn
The Admiral
The Battle House
The Grand Hotel
The Riverview
Best High School Marching Band
Alma Bryant High School
Baker High School
Leflore High School
Mobile Christian
Saraland High School
Satsuma High School
Best Mardi Gras Parading Society
Crewe of Columbus
KOR
Mystic Stripers
Mystics of Time
Order of LaShes
Order of Polka Dots
Best Mardi Gras Marching Society
Cain’s Merry Mistresses
Cain’s Merry Widows
Dauphin Street Drunks
Skeleton Krewe
Squirrels of Bienville (SOBs)
Wild Mauvillians
Best Mardi Gras Ball/Reception
Crewe of Columbus
Krewe of Mullet Mates
Mobile Mystics
Neptune’s Daughters
Order of Osiris
Order of Polka Dots
Best Mardi Gras Organization – Baldwin
Apollo’s Mystic Ladies
Knights of Ecor Rouge
Krewe of Mullet Mates
Maids of Jubilee
Mystics of Pleasure
The Shadow Barons
Coolest Church/House of Worship
CityHope Mobile
Dauphin Way United Methodist
Destination Church
Gospel Way
Harvest Church
The Outpost Church
Best Clergyman/Pastor/Spiritual Leader
Father Mark Neske, Holy Family Church
Pastor Alan Floyd, Cottage Hill Baptist
Pastor Jeff Givens, Outpost Church
Pastor Josh Sullivan, CityHope
Pastor Kevin Cooley, Harvest Church
Pastor Scotty Scott, Gospel Way Church
Best Place to take Out-of-Towners (Attraction)
Bellingrath Gardens & Home
Bienville Bites Food Tour
History Museum of Mobile
Mobile Carnival Museum
Perdido Queen Dinner Cruise
USS Alabama
Best Place to take Out-of-Towners (Restaurant)
Dauphin’s
Dick Russell’s BBQ
Felix’s
Perdido Queen Dinner Cruise
Royal Scam
Wintzell’s
Coolest Apartment Community
Meridian at the Port
Old Shell Lofts
Olde Oak Apartments
One Ten Student Living
The Crossings at Cottage Hill
Wheeler Lofts, Downtown Mobile
Coolest Retirement Community
Brookside
Little Sisters of the Poor
Somerby
The Brennity at Fairhope
University Oaks
Westminster Village
Best Local Company to Work For
Express Employment Professionals
FTZC
Hargrove
Maloney Lyons LLC
MCG Workforce Solutions
Rihner, Gupta & Grosz Cardiology
Best Local College
Bishop State Community College
Coastal Alabama Community College
Remington College
Spring Hill College
University of Mobile
University of South Alabama
Best Local College Professor
Alan Chow, Marketing & Quantitative Methods,USA
Brian Payne, Emergency Medical Services, USA
Catherine Cooper, Radiologic Sciences, USA
John Cochran, Music, Coastal Alabama Community College
Susan Ferguson, Education, USA
Thomas Shaw, Education USA
Best Local Athlete*
*We will declare both amateur and professional winners in this category.
Chisom Ogbonna/AFC Mobile
Claire Frasier Bolton/Track
Ethan Hearn/Baseball
Jimmie Ward/Football
Lamical Perine/Football
Presleigh Montolvo/Track and Football
Mobile’s Most Adorable Dog*
*This category received the most votes of any category in Nappie history. As such, we decided to extend it to the Top 12. Finalists, we will be emailing you for a cute photo of your pooch to place above their names on the ballot. Or you can go ahead and email it to nappie@lagniappemobile.com. We will need them by Wednesday, May 27.
Bailey/Brandon Caten
Belle/ Amanda Chavers
Domino/Kristin Nicole
Echo/Dwyer and Lillian Duke
Ernie/Cassie Franks
Mordi/Shoshana Treichel
Nismo/Sami Bui
Pepper/Breck and Jane Bartlett Pappas
Pepper/Lola Bells
Shirley/Jessica McGee
Tick/Hannah Thompson
Wille/Gabe Tipton
Best Animal Rescue Organization
ARF
Azalea City Cat Coalition
Friends of Mobile Animal Shelter
Krewe de Rescue
Mobile SPCA
Port City Hope Animal Rescue
You are so Mobile if…
you have seen the Crichton Leprechaun
you know how to pronounce it
you know what the Dolly Parton Bridge is
you take the Causeway
you take your dog to a bar
you think the four seasons are Mardi Gras, Hurricane, Football and Christmas
Nappie Category 2021
Best Director
Best Dog Friendly Bar
Best New Small Business
Coolest Nurse
Most Adorable Cat
Best Principal
Best School Counselor
