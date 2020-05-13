It’s finally Nappie Time!

Because of the shutdown, we delayed voting in the Nappies Finals. But as businesses are now being allowed to open back up, we can now announce the finalists and dates.

Nappie Finals voting will begin at noon on Wednesday, June 3 and will conclude at midnight on June 28 at votenappies.com. The winners will be announced in July. We have not made a decision on the ceremony yet, as we will have to see if it will be possible to adhere to social distancing guidelines, but we will still be giving out banners to the winners even if we are not able to have the ceremony, and we will still have our annual Readers’ Choice Awards issue. We also have some fun back-up plans in mind too for the ceremony should we not be able to have it at The Saenger. But we hope to be back at the Saenger with all of you, of course!

Today, we are announcing the nominees in CITY LIFE. We will announce EATS AND DRINKS and NIGHTLIFE on Thursday and Media, Arts and Politicos on Friday. The reason for the incremental release is we are still tabulating, so please be patient if you are in another group. We will announce them as soon as we have them ready.

These are sneak peeks for our subscribers only, as a thank you for the much-needed support you have given us through this crisis. But the full list will be on www.votenappies.com on May 25 for non-subscribers.

We do our best to make sure names are spelled correctly with help from “The Google,” but the voters enter in the names, so sometimes some slip by us. If you have a spelling correction, please email nappie@lagniappemobile.com with the subject line Spelling Correction, and we will get it updated.

So without further adieu, we present the 2020 Nappie CITY LIFE finalists…

CITY LIFE

Best Mobilian Right Now

Chief Slacambamarinco IV

Ginger Woechan

Hunter Rodriguez: The Can Man

Mayor Sandy Stimpson

Uncle Henry

Virginia Guy

Best Baldwinian Right Now

Anne Dorman

Brandon M. Caten

Crystal Cherney

Hayley Maulsby

Lynn Oldshue

Mayor Karin Wilson

Quintessential Mobilian

Chief Slacambamarinco IV

Delane Bond

Fred Richardson

James West

Juanita Smith

Preston Griffith

Quintessentially Baldwin

Ben Trione

Herb Malone

Pete Blohme

Tony Kennon

Winston Groom

Zana Price

Best Mobile Police Officer

Officer Bunky Bishop

Officer Deron McMichael

Officer Frank Collier

Officer Jeremy March

Officer Michael Anderson

Officer Rashaud Grayson

Best Mobile Firefighter

Andy Morgan

Bradley Zirlott

Chase Ludlam

Matt Graham

Richard Miller

Tony McCarron

Best Annual Fundraising Event

American Cancer Society Chili Cook-off

Bras for a Cause Gulf Coast

Downtown Cajun Cook-off

Junior League of Mobile Christmas Jubilee

Mobile SPCA Giant Rummage Sale

Ronald McDonald House Little Black Dress

Best Hotel

Hampton Inn and Suites- Downtown

Malaga Inn

The Admiral

The Battle House

The Grand Hotel

The Riverview

Best High School Marching Band

Alma Bryant High School

Baker High School

Leflore High School

Mobile Christian

Saraland High School

Satsuma High School

Best Mardi Gras Parading Society

Crewe of Columbus

KOR

Mystic Stripers

Mystics of Time

Order of LaShes

Order of Polka Dots

Best Mardi Gras Marching Society

Cain’s Merry Mistresses

Cain’s Merry Widows

Dauphin Street Drunks

Skeleton Krewe

Squirrels of Bienville (SOBs)

Wild Mauvillians

Best Mardi Gras Ball/Reception

Crewe of Columbus

Krewe of Mullet Mates

Mobile Mystics

Neptune’s Daughters

Order of Osiris

Order of Polka Dots

Best Mardi Gras Organization – Baldwin

Apollo’s Mystic Ladies

Knights of Ecor Rouge

Krewe of Mullet Mates

Maids of Jubilee

Mystics of Pleasure

The Shadow Barons

Coolest Church/House of Worship

CityHope Mobile

Dauphin Way United Methodist

Destination Church

Gospel Way

Harvest Church

The Outpost Church

Best Clergyman/Pastor/Spiritual Leader

Father Mark Neske, Holy Family Church

Pastor Alan Floyd, Cottage Hill Baptist

Pastor Jeff Givens, Outpost Church

Pastor Josh Sullivan, CityHope

Pastor Kevin Cooley, Harvest Church

Pastor Scotty Scott, Gospel Way Church

Best Place to take Out-of-Towners (Attraction)

Bellingrath Gardens & Home

Bienville Bites Food Tour

History Museum of Mobile

Mobile Carnival Museum

Perdido Queen Dinner Cruise

USS Alabama

Best Place to take Out-of-Towners (Restaurant)

Dauphin’s

Dick Russell’s BBQ

Felix’s

Perdido Queen Dinner Cruise

Royal Scam

Wintzell’s

Coolest Apartment Community

Meridian at the Port

Old Shell Lofts

Olde Oak Apartments

One Ten Student Living

The Crossings at Cottage Hill

Wheeler Lofts, Downtown Mobile

Coolest Retirement Community

Brookside

Little Sisters of the Poor

Somerby

The Brennity at Fairhope

University Oaks

Westminster Village

Best Local Company to Work For

Express Employment Professionals

FTZC

Hargrove

Maloney Lyons LLC

MCG Workforce Solutions

Rihner, Gupta & Grosz Cardiology

Best Local College

Bishop State Community College

Coastal Alabama Community College

Remington College

Spring Hill College

University of Mobile

University of South Alabama

Best Local College Professor

Alan Chow, Marketing & Quantitative Methods,USA

Brian Payne, Emergency Medical Services, USA

Catherine Cooper, Radiologic Sciences, USA

John Cochran, Music, Coastal Alabama Community College

Susan Ferguson, Education, USA

Thomas Shaw, Education USA

Best Local Athlete*

*We will declare both amateur and professional winners in this category.

Chisom Ogbonna/AFC Mobile

Claire Frasier Bolton/Track

Ethan Hearn/Baseball

Jimmie Ward/Football

Lamical Perine/Football

Presleigh Montolvo/Track and Football

Mobile’s Most Adorable Dog*

*This category received the most votes of any category in Nappie history. As such, we decided to extend it to the Top 12. Finalists, we will be emailing you for a cute photo of your pooch to place above their names on the ballot. Or you can go ahead and email it to nappie@lagniappemobile.com. We will need them by Wednesday, May 27.

Bailey/Brandon Caten

Belle/ Amanda Chavers

Domino/Kristin Nicole

Echo/Dwyer and Lillian Duke

Ernie/Cassie Franks

Mordi/Shoshana Treichel

Nismo/Sami Bui

Pepper/Breck and Jane Bartlett Pappas

Pepper/Lola Bells

Shirley/Jessica McGee

Tick/Hannah Thompson

Wille/Gabe Tipton

Best Animal Rescue Organization

ARF

Azalea City Cat Coalition

Friends of Mobile Animal Shelter

Krewe de Rescue

Mobile SPCA

Port City Hope Animal Rescue

You are so Mobile if…

you have seen the Crichton Leprechaun

you know how to pronounce it

you know what the Dolly Parton Bridge is

you take the Causeway

you take your dog to a bar

you think the four seasons are Mardi Gras, Hurricane, Football and Christmas

Nappie Category 2021

Best Director

Best Dog Friendly Bar

Best New Small Business

Coolest Nurse

Most Adorable Cat

Best Principal

Best School Counselor