Mobile’s soccer team will not play this season, its first in a new league.

On Wednesday the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) informed its member teams, including AFC Mobile that the 2020 summer season has been canceled. The season was set to be AFC Mobile’s first season in the NPSL after competing for three seasons in the Gulf Coast Premier League.

“Earlier this week, USASA has extended its ban on soccer activity until April 30, and the CDC last week has recommended there be no group activities for eight weeks, which coordinates with May 10,” NPSL Chairman Kenneth Farrell said in a league-wide statement to teams. “Given these circumstances, the 2020 NPSL summer season, under its current competition structure, has been canceled. This decision was made unanimously by our Board of Directors.”

AFC Mobile continues to monitor guidance regarding the spread of COVID-19, and hopes to continue its summer training and youth programs, including its annual free youth training camp, when and if it becomes safe and practicable.

“It’s unfortunate that it’s come to this point, but this is the right decision by the NPSL,” said AFC Mobile board member and CFO Sean Landry. “It would be irresponsible right now for us to ask our fans to gather, players to travel and Mobile’s small businesses to support us to the degree required to produce an NPSL season we can all be proud of. We’re hopeful that we’ll find a way to compete this summer, and we plan to use this time to focus on supporting our partners, players, and fans in Mobile in new and exciting ways.”