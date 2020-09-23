The Association Football Club (AFC) of Mobile has agreed to take over the management of the newly opened Mobile County Soccer Complex to help further its missions of expanding soccer in the Azalea City.

The Mobile County Commission voted last week to briefly take on a management role until AFC Mobile assumes full control in November. Commissioner Connie Hudson said the change in management last week was necessary after the competitive youth soccer program Mobile United made an “organizational decision” to step away from the volunteer role it took on when the complex opened.

Regardless of the change, Hudson said the county’s relationship with Mobile United remains strong.

“We’re still on very good terms, and Mobile United still uses and reserves the fields and we very much consider them a partner in terms of having an input on how things are operating at the facility,” Hudson said. “It’s only the day-to-day management that’s passing to AFC, and I cannot think of a better replacement.”

Founded in 2015, the AFC Mobile soccer club plays in the National Premier Soccer League — a USASA Elite Amateur League. In an email to Lagniappe, AFC Mobile Communication Director Mitchell Kahalley said the organization was thrilled for the opportunity to get more involved with the county complex.

“Since our inception, our number one priority has been growing the game in Mobile. This complex is another crucial step in making that happen,” Kahalley said. “We’re committed to making the complex an affordable home for the whole Mobile soccer community. We look forward to working with the county to recruit regional and national tournaments and bring new and creative programming to the facility to ensure it is highly utilized and valuable to everyone in Mobile County.”

The county formally opened the complex off Halls Mill Road in the corridor of Interstates 10 and 65 in July. The open celebration was the culmination of years spent trying to get the necessary political support and funding for the facility — an effort led by Hudson.

The $4 million first phase of the project included three lighted fields — two with seating — and a fourth unlit practice field. The first of two additional planned phases is already moving forward. With more fields and amenities like concession stands and restrooms planned, the ultimate vision for the complex is one with 10 fields, including a championship pitch and stadium that could help attract larger tournaments for multiple sports.

The exact cost of the later phases isn’t ironed out, but a previous submission for Restore Act funding estimated it to be around $17.8 million. However, the county has long maintained the project will be completed in planned states as public and private funding is secured to do so.

In addition to the change in management, the county recently approved the creation of a Mobile County Soccer Complex advisory committee — an unpaid board that will serve as a bridge between county commissioners and the players, coaches, referees and spectators who use the facility.

“That’s good input for us to have because we want to hear how we can continue to make the experience better and improve this facility,” Hudson said. “The committee wouldn’t have any authority over the operation of the complex, but it would be able to bring ideas, suggestions or issues up to the commission. We want to keep the lines of communications wide open for the soccer community.”

While the commission has voted to create the seven-member body, it has not appointed anyone to fill those seats yet. Like all county boards, nominees will be recommended by the three county commissioners but will have to be approved by a majority. Hudson said Mobile Sports Authority Director Danny Corte would serve in one of the seats by virtue of his position.

With the groundwork laid for the advisory board and a few months of operation in the rearview mirror, Hudson said she’s excited to see where things go for the soccer complex. Even though usage has been somewhat limited because of the COVID-19 pandemic and a temporary closure to reseed some of the grass fields, Hudson said the complex is currently booked for practices through November.

Hudson said some weekend spots for tournaments or competitions were still available, though.