The Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) Central Board of Control took action on several fronts Wednesday afternoon, including welcoming a new member and moving baseball, softball and soccer to regional play instead of area play beginning next season.

Currently, baseball, softball and soccer postseason competition features area play, with the top two teams in the area tournament advancing to the next stage of the playoffs. With the change, the top four teams in regional standings will advance to postseason play.

In other news, the AHSAA approved Pike Liberal Arts School in Troy, which currently holds membership in the Alabama Independent School Association, for membership. Pike Liberal Arts, which currently has the top-rated team in AISA rankings by the Alabama Sports Writers Association in baseball, will join the AHSAA next season and be eligible for state championships in all sports with the exception of football. The school’s football program will not be eligible to play for a state championship until the 2024-25 school year based on the timing of its membership.

Although it has not yet been announced, school officials told the Dothan Eagle they expect to be assigned as a Class 2A member, based on enrollment figures. Rush Hixson, the school’s athletics director, said the football team has already scheduled 10 games against AHSAA or National Federation of High Schools members for the 2022 season.

In other action taken at the meeting Wednesday:

Football: Approved an NFHS recommendation to extend the team boxes on the sidelines to extend from thew 20 yard line to the 20 yard line. Last season, the team boxes extended from one 25 yard line to the other.

Bowling: Regular season matches will include one traditional round and three Baker matches beginning next season. Matches were competed in a best-of-seven Baker matches last season.

Summer practices: The Legislative Council passed Proposal 19, which changes Section 21 of the Summer Practice Rule concerning summer practice competition. The change omits the wording “in-state” in item 2 concerning attending college or university camps. The rule change will now read: Outside the allowable three weeks, a school team may choose to participate two days (total) at a college or university camp.

The board also received an update concerning basketball and future regional site possibilities.