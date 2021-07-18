The 25th annual Alabama High School Athletic Association Summer Conference and All-Star Week will begin Monday in Montgomery. The event is scheduled July 19-23 and will include all-star competitions between North and South teams in eight different sports.

There will also be a variety of coaching conferences and clinics taking place during the week.

All the of all-stars are rising seniors. The all-star football game is no longer played during All-Star Week. It was moved to December and was played last December at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.

All-star competition begins Monday with boys and girls golf at Arrowhead Country Club, with baseball games set Monday at Riverwalk Stadium. On Tuesday, boys and girls tennis will take place as well as boys and girls basketball. Wednesday’s schedule will feature softball and boys and girls cross country and boys and girls soccer, with volleyball being played on Thursday.

Here is a list of the athletes from the Lagniappe coverage area who have been selected to take part on their respective South team rosters in All-Star Week competition:

Girls tennis: Anna Marie Bentley, St. Luke’s; Danielle Day, Saraland; Libbie Hamilton, St. Paul’s; Mary Michael Key, St. Paul’s; Anna Louch, Saraland; Margaret Sullivan, St. Paul’s.

Boys tennis: Nick Short, McGill-Toolen; Gabriel Perkins, Satsuma; Calvin Hughes, Fairhope.

Girls golf: Laura Burch, McGill-Toolen; Ella Kate Hewes, Daphne; Jordyn Martin, McGill-Toolen; Coach Jay Koziol, UMS-Wright.

Boys golf: Stephen Baker, St. Paul’s; Coleman Boothe, Fairhope; Will Howard, UMAS-Wright; Cole Komyati, Bayside Academy; Hank Miner, Fairhope; Pack Stabler, St. Paul’s; Coach Jay Koziol, UMS-Wright.

Girls soccer: Allison Bailey, Fairhope; Maddie Beaver, Baldwin County; Lizzy Brewer, Satsuma; Alyvia Collins, Faith Academy; Blakeney Horne, Alma Bryant; Sydney Lewis, St. Paul’s; Coryn Littleken, Daphne; Leah Robinson, St. Paul’s; Rhiannon Tkac, Bayside Academy; Coach Ashley Johnson, St. Paul’s.

Boys soccer: Ty Ferguson, Bayside Academy; Gideon Garcia, Faith Academy; William Hernandez-Sexton, St. Luke’s; Baronyi Kengeye, Davidson; Kevin Ori, St. Luke’s; Thomas Price, UMS-Wright; Pedro Rodriguez, Citronelle; Graham Roh, St. Michael; Ferris Ronquille, Baldwin County; Patrick Wentworth, McGill-Toolen.

Softball: Audrey Johnson, Fairhope; Liz Nolan, Daphne; Kailin Parker, Gulf Shores; Hannah Weishaar, Spanish Fort.

Baseball: Justin Brunson, Baldwin County; Grant Jay, Mobile Christian; Charlie Keller, Mobile Christian; Trevor Pope, Saraland; Thrasher Steed, Gulf Shores; Colton Wood, Faith Academy; Coach Kyle Hunter, Baldwin County.

Girls basketball: Madison, Dowing, Gulf Shores; Janiya Labyzon, Vigor; Dorsey Parker, UMS-Wright; Kelsey Thompson, Davidson; Reagan White, Fairhope; Coach Terry Canova, UMS-Wright.

Boys basketball: Barry Dunning Jr., McGill-Toolen; Cameron Keshock, Spanish Fort; Colby McAllister, Spanish Fort; Robert Woodyard, Williamson.

Girls cross country: Olivia Andrews, Cottage Hill; Annie Jeffery, UMS-Wright; Mary Mattingly, McGill-Toolen; Emma Sibley, Baker.

Boys cross country: David Amare, Fairhope; William Jameson, St. Paul’s; Thomas Miller, St. Michael; Joseph Perry, UMS-Wright; Justin Walker, Fairhope.

Volleyball: Rachel Bell, St. Paul’s; Ella Broadhead, Bayside Academy; Ella Bryant, St. Luke’s; Alexia Cole, McGill-Toolen; Kate Murray, Fairhope; Dorsey Parker, UMS-Wright; Juliet Petruzelli, St. Michael; Amber Silvers, Baker; Brianne Wigley, Spanish Fort; Luci Wilkinson, Bayside Academy; Coach Meredith Donald, St. Luke’s.