The Alabama High School Athletic Association announced its reclassification plans for football, volleyball, cross country and swimming and diving on Tuesday. Reclassification, based on enrollment, the competitive balance formula and for private schools a 1.35 qualifier, takes place every two years.

Several schools in the Lagniappe coverage area are affected by the new classifications which will take place for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 athletic seasons.

In football, Class 7A, Region 1, which covers Mobile-area schools, will include Alma Bryant, Baker, Daphne, Davidson, Fairhope, Foley and Mary G. Montgomery. Each of those schools were Class 7A, Region 1 teams the past two years.

Two current Class 7A, Region 1 members fell to Class 6A, Region 1 in realignment — Murphy and Theodore. Also in Class 6A, Region 1, St. Paul’s moves up from Class 5A once again, based on the competitive balance formula. That leaves a nine-team Class 6A, Region 1 of Baldwin County, Blount, McGill-Toolen, Robertsdale, Saraland, Spanish Fort, St. Paul’s, Theodore and Murphy.

Class 5A, Region 1 will feature B.C. Rain, Citronelle, Elberta, Faith Academy, Gulf Shores, LeFlore, UMS-Wright, Vigor and Williamson. That means Vigor and Williamson have moved up from 4A and Gulf Shores moved down a class from 6A. Class 4A, Region 1 features Bayside Academy, Escambia County, Jackson, St. Michael, Orange Beach, Satsuma and T.R. Miller. Bayside moves up from Class 3A while Satsuma falls from 5A and Orange Beach jumps two classifications from 2A.

In Class 3A, Region 1 the new alignments finds Cottage Hill Christian, Excel, Flomaton, Hillcrest-Evergreen, Mobile Christian, Thomasville and W.S. Neal. The alignment includes Mobile Christian moving down from 4A and Bayside moving up from 3A. In Class 2A, Region 1 the lineup is Chickasaw, Clarke County, Francis Marion, J.U. Blacksher, St. Luke’s and Washington County. Chickasaw moves down a spot from Class 3A.

There are no area schools competing in Class 1A in football.

Reclassification also took place for volleyball, cross country and swimming and diving. The winter and spring sports realignment will take place after those seasons have been completed.

In volleyball, changes affecting area schools include Bayshore Christian moving up to Class 2A, St. Luke’s remaining a Class 3A school, Bayside Academy making yet another move up, this time to Class 6A, Faith Academy moving back to 5A and St. Paul’s moving up to Class 7A.

In cross country, Bayshore Christian moves to Class 2A, bayside Academy moves up to 5A, UMS-Wright moves up to Class 6A and St. Paul’s remains in 7A.

In swimming and diving, St. Michael moves back to Class 1A-5A, while St. Paul’s remains at Class 6A-7A and UMS-Wright moves back to Class 1A-5A.